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Acid Chloride to Ketone definitions

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  • Acid Chloride
    A carboxylic acid derivative with a chlorine atom as a leaving group, highly reactive toward nucleophilic attack.
  • Ester
    A carboxylic acid derivative containing an alkoxy group, also featuring a good leaving group for substitution reactions.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, formed selectively from acid chlorides using specific reagents.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and replacing a leaving group.
  • Organometallic
    A compound containing a metal bonded to a carbon, often used as a nucleophile in carbonyl addition reactions.
  • Tetrahedral Intermediate
    A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, temporarily disrupting the double bond.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons during a substitution, facilitating the reaction's progress.
  • Gilman Reagent
    A dialkylcuprate organometallic, weaker than Grignard reagents, enabling selective formation of ketones from acid chlorides.
  • Dialkylcuprate
    A copper-based organometallic with two alkyl groups, known for controlled reactivity in acyl substitution.
  • Grignard Reagent
    A strong organometallic nucleophile that reacts twice with acid chlorides, typically yielding disubstituted alcohols.
  • Disubstituted Alcohol
    A product formed when two identical alkyl groups add to a carbonyl, resulting from double organometallic addition.
  • Protonating Agent
    A substance added after organometallic reactions to provide protons, finalizing the conversion to alcohols.
  • Carbonyl Carbon
    The electrophilic center in acid chlorides and esters, targeted by nucleophiles during substitution.