Acid Chloride A carboxylic acid derivative with a chlorine atom as a leaving group, highly reactive toward nucleophilic attack.

Ester A carboxylic acid derivative containing an alkoxy group, also featuring a good leaving group for substitution reactions.

Ketone A carbonyl compound with two alkyl groups attached to the carbonyl carbon, formed selectively from acid chlorides using specific reagents.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile attacks a carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and replacing a leaving group.

Organometallic A compound containing a metal bonded to a carbon, often used as a nucleophile in carbonyl addition reactions.

Tetrahedral Intermediate A transient structure formed when a nucleophile adds to a carbonyl, temporarily disrupting the double bond.