What is the key feature of acid chlorides and esters that allows them to undergo nucleophilic acyl substitution? They both have a good leaving group next to the carbonyl carbon.

What happens when an organometallic reagent reacts with an acid chloride? The organometallic attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and eventually leading to the release of the leaving group.

Why do organometallic reagents typically react twice with acid chlorides or esters? Because after the first reaction forms a ketone, the organometallic can attack the new carbonyl again, leading to a disubstituted alcohol.

What is the name of the mechanism by which acid chlorides and esters react with nucleophiles? It is called nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS).

What is the product when an acid chloride reacts twice with an organometallic reagent? The product is a disubstituted alcohol.

How can you prevent the reaction from going past the ketone stage when converting an acid chloride? By using a Gilman reagent (dialkylcuprate), which reacts only once and stops at the ketone.