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What is the key feature of acid chlorides and esters that allows them to undergo nucleophilic acyl substitution? They both have a good leaving group next to the carbonyl carbon. What happens when an organometallic reagent reacts with an acid chloride? The organometallic attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a tetrahedral intermediate and eventually leading to the release of the leaving group. Why do organometallic reagents typically react twice with acid chlorides or esters? Because after the first reaction forms a ketone, the organometallic can attack the new carbonyl again, leading to a disubstituted alcohol. What is the name of the mechanism by which acid chlorides and esters react with nucleophiles? It is called nucleophilic acyl substitution (NAS). What is the product when an acid chloride reacts twice with an organometallic reagent? The product is a disubstituted alcohol. How can you prevent the reaction from going past the ketone stage when converting an acid chloride? By using a Gilman reagent (dialkylcuprate), which reacts only once and stops at the ketone. What is a Gilman reagent also known as? A Gilman reagent is also called a dialkylcuprate. What is the general formula for a Gilman reagent? It is typically written as (R)2CuLi, where R is an alkyl group. Why does a Gilman reagent stop reacting after forming a ketone? Because Gilman reagents are weaker nucleophiles and do not react further with the ketone. What leaving group is expelled when a Gilman reagent reacts with an acid chloride? The chloride ion (Cl-) is expelled. What is the main advantage of using a Gilman reagent with acid chlorides? It allows for the selective formation of ketones without further reaction to alcohols. What happens if you use a Grignard reagent instead of a Gilman reagent with an acid chloride? The Grignard reagent will react twice, leading to a disubstituted alcohol instead of stopping at the ketone. What is the intermediate formed after the first nucleophilic attack on an acid chloride? A tetrahedral intermediate is formed. Why is the second nucleophilic addition not observed with Gilman reagents? Because Gilman reagents are less reactive and do not attack the ketone formed after the first addition. What is the final product when an acid chloride reacts with a Gilman reagent? The final product is a ketone.
Acid Chloride to Ketone quiz
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