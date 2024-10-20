Acids and Bases quiz #2 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following can be true of both active transport and facilitated diffusion? Both active transport and facilitated diffusion involve the movement of substances across a cell membrane with the help of transport proteins.

Which of the following statements about chemical nutrients in an ecosystem is correct? Chemical nutrients are recycled within ecosystems, while energy flows through them.

Which of the following statements about blood alcohol concentration (BAC) is true? BAC measures the amount of alcohol in a person's bloodstream and is used to assess intoxication levels.

What is the most specific classification level? Species is the most specific classification level.

Which of the following is the definition of deductive reasoning? Deductive reasoning involves drawing specific conclusions from general principles or premises.

Which prevents the lac genes in the DNA of E. coli from being expressed most of the time? The lac repressor protein prevents the lac genes from being expressed by binding to the operator and blocking transcription.

Why are people with O- blood considered to be universal donors? People with O- blood are considered universal donors because their blood lacks A, B, and Rh antigens, reducing the risk of an immune reaction in recipients.

Which schedule of controlled substances contains drugs that have the highest abuse potential? Schedule I contains drugs with the highest abuse potential and no accepted medical use.

Which of the following is an observation or inference on which natural selection is based? Individuals with advantageous traits are more likely to survive and reproduce.

How does pH affect enzyme-catalyzed reactions? pH affects enzyme-catalyzed reactions by altering the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site, impacting substrate binding.

Which of the following is not true about natural selection? Natural selection does not involve the inheritance of acquired traits.

Which is most likely to occur in a population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Allele frequencies remain constant over generations in a population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following is a density-dependent limiting factor? Competition for resources is a density-dependent limiting factor.

If one says that the clearance value of glucose is zero It means that glucose is completely reabsorbed by the kidneys and not excreted in the urine.

What is absolute age? Absolute age is the actual age of a rock or fossil, often determined through radiometric dating.

The forked line and probability methods make use of what probability rule? They make use of the multiplication rule of probability.

Which recombination frequency corresponds to independent assortment and the absence of linkage? A recombination frequency of 50% corresponds to independent assortment and the absence of linkage.

Which of the following is not a basic taste sensation? Umami is a basic taste sensation, while spicy is not.

What is the genotypic ratio for the Punnett square? The genotypic ratio depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

Which of the following statements about the law of independent assortment is correct? The law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation.

What is the phenotypic ratio? The phenotypic ratio depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

Which of Mendel's laws or principles states that gametes carry one allele for each trait? Mendel's law of segregation states that gametes carry one allele for each trait.

Which of the following phenomena is a consequence of independent assortment? Genetic variation in gametes is a consequence of independent assortment.

How does pH affect the structure and function of an enzyme? pH affects the structure and function of an enzyme by altering its shape and the charge of the active site, impacting substrate binding.

Why are changes in pH and temperature critical to the proper functioning of an enzyme? Changes in pH and temperature can alter the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site, affecting its ability to bind substrates and catalyze reactions.

A double-blind control is essential for which of the following? A double-blind control is essential for reducing bias in clinical trials.

Repressible operons require which of the following? Repressible operons require a corepressor to bind to the repressor protein and inhibit transcription.

Which of the following are Dietary Reference Intakes (DRIs)? DRIs include Recommended Dietary Allowance (RDA), Adequate Intake (AI), Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL), and Estimated Average Requirement (EAR).

Which type of mutation is least likely to result in a frameshift mutation? A point mutation is least likely to result in a frameshift mutation.

The effect of which Hardy-Weinberg condition is affected by population size? Genetic drift is affected by population size.

Which is not a condition that must be met for a population to be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

In which generation(s) was the population in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium for these two alleles? The population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium if allele frequencies remain constant across generations.

In what sense is the Hardy-Weinberg principle a null hypothesis? The Hardy-Weinberg principle is a null hypothesis because it assumes no evolutionary forces are acting on a population.

Which of the following is a violation of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Gene flow is a violation of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

How are enzymes in cells affected by changes in pH? Changes in pH can alter the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site, impacting its ability to bind substrates and catalyze reactions.

Which equation describes the genotype frequencies of a non-evolving population? The equation p^2 + 2pq + q^2 = 1 describes the genotype frequencies of a non-evolving population.

A population of mice in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium will exhibit which of the following conditions? The population will have constant allele frequencies over generations.

Which solution is the negative control? The negative control is a solution that does not contain the experimental treatment and is used to ensure that the experimental setup is working properly.

How does natural selection affect allele frequencies? Natural selection affects allele frequencies by increasing the frequency of advantageous alleles and decreasing the frequency of disadvantageous alleles.