Acids and Bases quiz #3 Flashcards

Acids and Bases quiz #3
  • Which is a characteristic of a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
    A population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium has constant allele frequencies over generations.
  • Which of the following taste sensations is incorrectly matched to the chemicals that produce it?
    Spicy is incorrectly matched as a taste sensation; it is a pain response.
  • Which of the following populations is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
    A population experiencing selection, mutation, migration, or non-random mating is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
  • In which environment are you most likely to encounter an acidophile?
    Acidophiles are most likely encountered in acidic environments, such as hot springs or acidic mine drainage.
  • Bacteria that grow in mine drainage at pH 1–2 are probably which of the following?
    These bacteria are likely acidophiles, which thrive in highly acidic environments.
  • Which statement accurately describes how pH is related to denaturation?
    Extreme pH levels can lead to denaturation by disrupting the hydrogen bonds and ionic interactions that maintain protein structure.
  • Which type of allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote?
    A dominant allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote.
  • What must be true for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur?
    For Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur, there must be no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.
  • Which is a phenomenon that can result from directional selection?
    Directional selection can result in a shift in the population's phenotype towards one extreme.
  • Which bases are connected by two hydrogen bonds?
    Adenine (A) and Thymine (T) are connected by two hydrogen bonds in DNA.
  • Why is evolution considered a theory?
    Evolution is considered a theory because it is a well-supported explanation of natural phenomena based on a body of evidence.
  • Which of the following is required in larger amount than all other nutrients?
    Water is required in larger amounts than all other nutrients.
  • Viruses are unable to reproduce without which of the following?
    Viruses are unable to reproduce without a host cell.
  • What is the ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function?
    The ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function is around 72°C.
  • Which of the following is not involved in chemical digestion?
    Chewing is not involved in chemical digestion; it is part of mechanical digestion.
  • What does the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describe?
    The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describes a population in which allele frequencies remain constant over generations in the absence of evolutionary forces.
  • What type of selection occurs in stable environments?
    Stabilizing selection occurs in stable environments, favoring average phenotypes.
  • Natural selection occurs when which of the following conditions are met?
    Natural selection occurs when there is variation in traits, differential reproduction, and heredity.
  • What is the frequency of the recessive allele?
    The frequency of the recessive allele is represented by 'q' in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.
  • Which vitamin is not fat soluble?
    Vitamin C is not fat soluble; it is water soluble.
  • Which of the following is not a domain in the three-domain system?
    Protista is not a domain in the three-domain system; the domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
  • Which of the following is not a requirement of natural selection?
    Natural selection does not require the inheritance of acquired traits.
  • Which type of selection results in greater genetic variance in a population?
    Disruptive selection results in greater genetic variance by favoring extreme phenotypes.
  • What is one possible result of a mutation within a start codon?
    A mutation within a start codon can prevent the initiation of translation.
  • Which of these factors will affect a population regardless of the population’s density?
    Natural disasters will affect a population regardless of its density.
  • Which of the following is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor?
    Predation is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor.
  • What best describes the relationship between evolution and natural selection?
    Natural selection is a mechanism of evolution, leading to changes in allele frequencies over time.
  • Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon?
    A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.
  • What is the most specific taxonomic category?
    Species is the most specific taxonomic category.
  • What is the difference between chemical digestion and mechanical digestion?
    Chemical digestion involves breaking down food with enzymes, while mechanical digestion involves physically breaking down food into smaller pieces.
  • In what important way does competitive inhibition differ from allosteric inhibition?
    Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to the active site, while allosteric inhibition involves binding to a different site, changing the enzyme's shape.
  • Deductive reasoning is which of the following?
    Deductive reasoning involves drawing specific conclusions from general principles or premises.
  • Which statement is not true about natural selection?
    Natural selection does not involve the inheritance of acquired traits.
  • What does the Hardy-Weinberg law of equilibrium assume?
    The Hardy-Weinberg law assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.
  • When should a positive control be used? When should a negative control be used?
    A positive control is used to ensure the experimental setup can produce a positive result, while a negative control is used to ensure no response is expected.
  • What type of bond holds the bases together?
    Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in DNA.
  • Which of the following affects the growth of a population regardless of density?
    Weather affects the growth of a population regardless of density.
  • Which of the following is an example of a density-independent limiting factor?
    Natural disasters are an example of a density-independent limiting factor.
  • Which of these is an example of a density-independent limiting factor?
    Climate change is an example of a density-independent limiting factor.
  • Which of these conditions is not among the requirements of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?
    Non-random mating is not a requirement for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.