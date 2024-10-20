Acids and Bases quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which is a characteristic of a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? A population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium has constant allele frequencies over generations.

Which of the following taste sensations is incorrectly matched to the chemicals that produce it? Spicy is incorrectly matched as a taste sensation; it is a pain response.

Which of the following populations is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? A population experiencing selection, mutation, migration, or non-random mating is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

In which environment are you most likely to encounter an acidophile? Acidophiles are most likely encountered in acidic environments, such as hot springs or acidic mine drainage.

Bacteria that grow in mine drainage at pH 1–2 are probably which of the following? These bacteria are likely acidophiles, which thrive in highly acidic environments.

Which statement accurately describes how pH is related to denaturation? Extreme pH levels can lead to denaturation by disrupting the hydrogen bonds and ionic interactions that maintain protein structure.

Which type of allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote? A dominant allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote.

What must be true for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur? For Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur, there must be no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.

Which is a phenomenon that can result from directional selection? Directional selection can result in a shift in the population's phenotype towards one extreme.

Which bases are connected by two hydrogen bonds? Adenine (A) and Thymine (T) are connected by two hydrogen bonds in DNA.

Why is evolution considered a theory? Evolution is considered a theory because it is a well-supported explanation of natural phenomena based on a body of evidence.

Which of the following is required in larger amount than all other nutrients? Water is required in larger amounts than all other nutrients.

Viruses are unable to reproduce without which of the following? Viruses are unable to reproduce without a host cell.

What is the ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function? The ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function is around 72°C.

Which of the following is not involved in chemical digestion? Chewing is not involved in chemical digestion; it is part of mechanical digestion.

What does the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describe? The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describes a population in which allele frequencies remain constant over generations in the absence of evolutionary forces.

What type of selection occurs in stable environments? Stabilizing selection occurs in stable environments, favoring average phenotypes.

Natural selection occurs when which of the following conditions are met? Natural selection occurs when there is variation in traits, differential reproduction, and heredity.

What is the frequency of the recessive allele? The frequency of the recessive allele is represented by 'q' in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.

Which vitamin is not fat soluble? Vitamin C is not fat soluble; it is water soluble.

Which of the following is not a domain in the three-domain system? Protista is not a domain in the three-domain system; the domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.

Which of the following is not a requirement of natural selection? Natural selection does not require the inheritance of acquired traits.

Which type of selection results in greater genetic variance in a population? Disruptive selection results in greater genetic variance by favoring extreme phenotypes.

What is one possible result of a mutation within a start codon? A mutation within a start codon can prevent the initiation of translation.

Which of these factors will affect a population regardless of the population’s density? Natural disasters will affect a population regardless of its density.

Which of the following is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor? Predation is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor.

What best describes the relationship between evolution and natural selection? Natural selection is a mechanism of evolution, leading to changes in allele frequencies over time.

Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon? A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.

What is the most specific taxonomic category? Species is the most specific taxonomic category.

What is the difference between chemical digestion and mechanical digestion? Chemical digestion involves breaking down food with enzymes, while mechanical digestion involves physically breaking down food into smaller pieces.

In what important way does competitive inhibition differ from allosteric inhibition? Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to the active site, while allosteric inhibition involves binding to a different site, changing the enzyme's shape.

Deductive reasoning is which of the following? Deductive reasoning involves drawing specific conclusions from general principles or premises.

Which statement is not true about natural selection? Natural selection does not involve the inheritance of acquired traits.

What does the Hardy-Weinberg law of equilibrium assume? The Hardy-Weinberg law assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.

When should a positive control be used? When should a negative control be used? A positive control is used to ensure the experimental setup can produce a positive result, while a negative control is used to ensure no response is expected.

What type of bond holds the bases together? Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in DNA.

Which of the following affects the growth of a population regardless of density? Weather affects the growth of a population regardless of density.

Which of the following is an example of a density-independent limiting factor? Natural disasters are an example of a density-independent limiting factor.

Which of these is an example of a density-independent limiting factor? Climate change is an example of a density-independent limiting factor.