Acids and Bases quiz #3 Flashcards
Acids and Bases quiz #3
You can tap to flip the card.
1/40
Terms in this set (40)
- Which is a characteristic of a population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?A population at Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium has constant allele frequencies over generations.
- Which of the following taste sensations is incorrectly matched to the chemicals that produce it?Spicy is incorrectly matched as a taste sensation; it is a pain response.
- Which of the following populations is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?A population experiencing selection, mutation, migration, or non-random mating is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
- In which environment are you most likely to encounter an acidophile?Acidophiles are most likely encountered in acidic environments, such as hot springs or acidic mine drainage.
- Bacteria that grow in mine drainage at pH 1–2 are probably which of the following?These bacteria are likely acidophiles, which thrive in highly acidic environments.
- Which statement accurately describes how pH is related to denaturation?Extreme pH levels can lead to denaturation by disrupting the hydrogen bonds and ionic interactions that maintain protein structure.
- Which type of allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote?A dominant allele will mask the expression of a recessive allele in a heterozygote.
- What must be true for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur?For Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium to occur, there must be no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.
- Which is a phenomenon that can result from directional selection?Directional selection can result in a shift in the population's phenotype towards one extreme.
- Which bases are connected by two hydrogen bonds?Adenine (A) and Thymine (T) are connected by two hydrogen bonds in DNA.
- Why is evolution considered a theory?Evolution is considered a theory because it is a well-supported explanation of natural phenomena based on a body of evidence.
- Which of the following is required in larger amount than all other nutrients?Water is required in larger amounts than all other nutrients.
- Viruses are unable to reproduce without which of the following?Viruses are unable to reproduce without a host cell.
- What is the ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function?The ideal temperature for Taq polymerase function is around 72°C.
- Which of the following is not involved in chemical digestion?Chewing is not involved in chemical digestion; it is part of mechanical digestion.
- What does the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describe?The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium describes a population in which allele frequencies remain constant over generations in the absence of evolutionary forces.
- What type of selection occurs in stable environments?Stabilizing selection occurs in stable environments, favoring average phenotypes.
- Natural selection occurs when which of the following conditions are met?Natural selection occurs when there is variation in traits, differential reproduction, and heredity.
- What is the frequency of the recessive allele?The frequency of the recessive allele is represented by 'q' in the Hardy-Weinberg equation.
- Which vitamin is not fat soluble?Vitamin C is not fat soluble; it is water soluble.
- Which of the following is not a domain in the three-domain system?Protista is not a domain in the three-domain system; the domains are Bacteria, Archaea, and Eukarya.
- Which of the following is not a requirement of natural selection?Natural selection does not require the inheritance of acquired traits.
- Which type of selection results in greater genetic variance in a population?Disruptive selection results in greater genetic variance by favoring extreme phenotypes.
- What is one possible result of a mutation within a start codon?A mutation within a start codon can prevent the initiation of translation.
- Which of these factors will affect a population regardless of the population’s density?Natural disasters will affect a population regardless of its density.
- Which of the following is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor?Predation is an example of a density-dependent limiting factor.
- What best describes the relationship between evolution and natural selection?Natural selection is a mechanism of evolution, leading to changes in allele frequencies over time.
- Which type of mutation always produces a stop codon?A nonsense mutation always produces a stop codon.
- What is the most specific taxonomic category?Species is the most specific taxonomic category.
- What is the difference between chemical digestion and mechanical digestion?Chemical digestion involves breaking down food with enzymes, while mechanical digestion involves physically breaking down food into smaller pieces.
- In what important way does competitive inhibition differ from allosteric inhibition?Competitive inhibition involves the inhibitor binding to the active site, while allosteric inhibition involves binding to a different site, changing the enzyme's shape.
- Deductive reasoning is which of the following?Deductive reasoning involves drawing specific conclusions from general principles or premises.
- Which statement is not true about natural selection?Natural selection does not involve the inheritance of acquired traits.
- What does the Hardy-Weinberg law of equilibrium assume?The Hardy-Weinberg law assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.
- When should a positive control be used? When should a negative control be used?A positive control is used to ensure the experimental setup can produce a positive result, while a negative control is used to ensure no response is expected.
- What type of bond holds the bases together?Hydrogen bonds hold the bases together in DNA.
- Which of the following affects the growth of a population regardless of density?Weather affects the growth of a population regardless of density.
- Which of the following is an example of a density-independent limiting factor?Natural disasters are an example of a density-independent limiting factor.
- Which of these is an example of a density-independent limiting factor?Climate change is an example of a density-independent limiting factor.
- Which of these conditions is not among the requirements of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?Non-random mating is not a requirement for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.