Acids and Bases quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is the movement towards or away from a chemical stimulus? Chemotaxis is the movement towards or away from a chemical stimulus.

Which of the following best describes very weak Very weak acids or bases only partially dissociate in solution.

Which of the following is required for the process of evolution by natural selection to occur? Variation in traits, differential reproduction, and heredity are required for evolution by natural selection.

What is the main difference between diffusion and facilitated diffusion? Diffusion is the passive movement of molecules from high to low concentration, while facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein to move molecules across a membrane.

Which would be considered the universal recipient? AB+ blood type is considered the universal recipient because it can receive blood from any type.

What is the genotypic ratio of the offspring? The genotypic ratio depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

What is a responding variable? A responding variable is the variable that is observed and measured in an experiment as it responds to changes in the manipulated variable.

What does the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium measure? The Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium measures the genetic variation of a population under the assumption of no evolutionary forces.

Which of the following is an accurate description of gram-positive bacteria after gram staining? Gram-positive bacteria retain the crystal violet stain and appear purple after gram staining.

What characteristic of a population requires the use of stratified random sampling to avoid bias? A population with distinct subgroups requires stratified random sampling to ensure each subgroup is represented.

What is the universal recipient? AB+ blood type is the universal recipient because it can receive blood from any type.

Which of the following statements about independent assortment and segregation is correct? Independent assortment refers to the random distribution of alleles of different genes, while segregation refers to the separation of alleles of the same gene during gamete formation.

Which of the following statements about autoinducers is incorrect? Autoinducers do not play a role in quorum sensing in bacteria.

Which of the following is not a component of natural selection? Inheritance of acquired traits is not a component of natural selection.

Which of the following is not a key component of natural selection? Random mating is not a key component of natural selection.

Which of the following is not one of the five tastes that humans recognize? Spicy is not one of the five basic tastes; the basic tastes are sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

Which principle states that no two species competing for the exact same resources can coexist? The competitive exclusion principle states that no two species competing for the exact same resources can coexist.

Which term can be applied to a population that is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? A population experiencing evolutionary forces such as selection, mutation, or migration is not in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following is not a feature of natural selection? Inheritance of acquired traits is not a feature of natural selection.

What phenomenon would violate the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Gene flow would violate the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which factor in a population would result in a shift away from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating would result in a shift away from Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which is not a benefit of biodiversity? Biodiversity does not lead to uniformity in ecosystems; it promotes resilience and adaptability.

Which of the following is not one of Koch's postulates? The postulate that a pathogen must be present in all cases of the disease is one of Koch's postulates.

Which of the following is not a step in the process of natural selection? Inheritance of acquired traits is not a step in the process of natural selection.

Client teaching should include what instruction about antacids? Clients should be instructed to take antacids as directed and not to exceed the recommended dosage.

Which of the following conditions are assumed by the Hardy-Weinberg equation? The Hardy-Weinberg equation assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.

Which of the following is not one of the basic tastes? Spicy is not one of the basic tastes; the basic tastes are sweet, sour, salty, bitter, and umami.

Which biogeochemical cycle does not have an atmospheric component? The phosphorus cycle does not have an atmospheric component.

Which of the answer choices is a condition of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Random mating is a condition of the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

What is the main difference between artificial selection and natural selection? Artificial selection is driven by human intervention, while natural selection is driven by environmental factors.

Which of the following is not a condition of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating is not a condition of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following statements best describes an allosteric inhibitor? An allosteric inhibitor binds to a site other than the active site, causing a change in enzyme shape and reducing its activity.

What is the probability of the parents having a child that is heterozygous for this trait? The probability depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

What leads to the changes in shape of the active site when pH changes? Changes in pH can alter the charge of amino acids in the active site, leading to changes in its shape.

Which of the following is not a condition that must be met for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following is not a requirement of populations in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating is not a requirement for populations in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which Hardy-Weinberg factor represents the frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population? The factor 2pq represents the frequency of heterozygous individuals in a population.

Which of the following is not a density-dependent factor? Weather is not a density-dependent factor.

Which statement regarding G-protein activation is true? G-protein activation involves the exchange of GDP for GTP on the alpha subunit.