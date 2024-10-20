Acids and Bases quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What is the defining feature of a double-blind experiment? In a double-blind experiment, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the treatment.

What is the probability that two heterozygous individuals will produce a child that is recessive? The probability is 25% that two heterozygous individuals will produce a child that is recessive.

Which of the following statements is supported by research? Research supports that natural selection leads to adaptation in populations.

Which of the following is a role of hydrochloric acid in the stomach? Hydrochloric acid helps break down food and activates digestive enzymes in the stomach.

What is the difference between a competitive and a noncompetitive inhibitor? A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site, while a noncompetitive inhibitor binds to a different site, altering enzyme activity.

‘A’ always pairs with what base? Adenine (A) always pairs with Thymine (T) in DNA.

Which type of cell wall is thinner and does not retain the crystal violet stain in the gram stain? Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner cell wall and do not retain the crystal violet stain.

Which of the following principles is not part of Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection? Inheritance of acquired traits is not part of Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection.

What type of selection selects for one extreme in trait? Directional selection selects for one extreme in a trait.

Which of the following affects an enzyme’s ability to function? Temperature and pH affect an enzyme's ability to function.

What is the newest DRI category? The newest DRI category is the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL).

Why is the lacI gene expressed without the help of an activator like CRP? The lacI gene is constitutively expressed, meaning it is always active without the need for an activator.

Which conditions would cause the oxygen-hemoglobin saturation curve to shift left? Conditions such as decreased temperature, decreased CO2, and increased pH can cause the curve to shift left.

What is the difference between a domain and a kingdom? A domain is a higher taxonomic rank than a kingdom, encompassing multiple kingdoms.

Which two variables are related by causation? Causation implies a direct cause-and-effect relationship between two variables.

Which factor is not a strong piece of evidence for evolution? The inheritance of acquired traits is not a strong piece of evidence for evolution.

Which of the following substances enhances absorption of nonheme iron? Vitamin C enhances the absorption of nonheme iron.

Which vitamin is not a fat-soluble vitamin? Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin; it is water-soluble.

Which statement about vitamins is true? Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential for normal growth and nutrition.

Which is not a condition of Hamilton’s rule? Hamilton's rule does not include the condition that altruistic acts must benefit the individual performing them.

Which of the following conditions could mean that a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? A population with no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating could be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following statements about regulation of phosphofructokinase is false? Phosphofructokinase is not regulated by ATP levels is false; it is regulated by ATP levels.

Which of the following could the base in this molecule potentially pair with? The base could potentially pair with its complementary base in DNA or RNA.

What is the primary difference between natural selection and artificial selection? Natural selection is driven by environmental pressures, while artificial selection is driven by human choice.

What is the term used to describe a study that looks forward in time? A prospective study is one that looks forward in time.

What is the role of a molecule that controls a repressible operon? The molecule acts as a corepressor, binding to the repressor protein to inhibit transcription.

Which type of selection favors an average phenotype within a population? Stabilizing selection favors an average phenotype within a population.

Which of the following factors affecting population growth is density independent? Natural disasters are density-independent factors affecting population growth.

Which one of the following is least likely to cause mutations in DNA? Exposure to visible light is least likely to cause mutations in DNA.

Which of the following is true about enzyme activity and pH? Enzyme activity is affected by pH, which can alter the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site.

What occurs over a generation when a population has 50% of a allele and 50% of a allele? If no evolutionary forces act, the allele frequencies remain constant over generations.

What type of mutation converts a codon to a stop codon? A nonsense mutation converts a codon to a stop codon.

What does the Hardy–Weinberg law of equilibrium assume? The Hardy-Weinberg law assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.

What type of mutation produces no significant change in a functional protein? A silent mutation produces no significant change in a functional protein.

Which of the following is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Non-random mating is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which type of reasoning makes a statement or prediction based on a general concept? Deductive reasoning makes a statement or prediction based on a general concept.

Which of these is one of the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Random mating is one of the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.