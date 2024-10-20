Acids and Bases quiz #5 Flashcards
Acids and Bases quiz #5
- What is the defining feature of a double-blind experiment?In a double-blind experiment, neither the participants nor the researchers know who is receiving the treatment.
- What is the probability that two heterozygous individuals will produce a child that is recessive?The probability is 25% that two heterozygous individuals will produce a child that is recessive.
- Which of the following statements is supported by research?Research supports that natural selection leads to adaptation in populations.
- Which of the following is a role of hydrochloric acid in the stomach?Hydrochloric acid helps break down food and activates digestive enzymes in the stomach.
- What is the difference between a competitive and a noncompetitive inhibitor?A competitive inhibitor binds to the active site, while a noncompetitive inhibitor binds to a different site, altering enzyme activity.
- ‘A’ always pairs with what base?Adenine (A) always pairs with Thymine (T) in DNA.
- Which type of cell wall is thinner and does not retain the crystal violet stain in the gram stain?Gram-negative bacteria have a thinner cell wall and do not retain the crystal violet stain.
- Which of the following principles is not part of Darwin’s theory of evolution by natural selection?Inheritance of acquired traits is not part of Darwin's theory of evolution by natural selection.
- What type of selection selects for one extreme in trait?Directional selection selects for one extreme in a trait.
- Which of the following affects an enzyme’s ability to function?Temperature and pH affect an enzyme's ability to function.
- What is the newest DRI category?The newest DRI category is the Tolerable Upper Intake Level (UL).
- Why is the lacI gene expressed without the help of an activator like CRP?The lacI gene is constitutively expressed, meaning it is always active without the need for an activator.
- Which conditions would cause the oxygen-hemoglobin saturation curve to shift left?Conditions such as decreased temperature, decreased CO2, and increased pH can cause the curve to shift left.
- What is the difference between a domain and a kingdom?A domain is a higher taxonomic rank than a kingdom, encompassing multiple kingdoms.
- Which two variables are related by causation?Causation implies a direct cause-and-effect relationship between two variables.
- Which factor is not a strong piece of evidence for evolution?The inheritance of acquired traits is not a strong piece of evidence for evolution.
- Which of the following substances enhances absorption of nonheme iron?Vitamin C enhances the absorption of nonheme iron.
- Which vitamin is not a fat-soluble vitamin?Vitamin C is not a fat-soluble vitamin; it is water-soluble.
- Which statement about vitamins is true?Vitamins are organic compounds that are essential for normal growth and nutrition.
- Which is not a condition of Hamilton’s rule?Hamilton's rule does not include the condition that altruistic acts must benefit the individual performing them.
- Which of the following conditions could mean that a population is in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?A population with no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating could be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
- Which of the following statements about regulation of phosphofructokinase is false?Phosphofructokinase is not regulated by ATP levels is false; it is regulated by ATP levels.
- Which of the following could the base in this molecule potentially pair with?The base could potentially pair with its complementary base in DNA or RNA.
- What is the primary difference between natural selection and artificial selection?Natural selection is driven by environmental pressures, while artificial selection is driven by human choice.
- What is the term used to describe a study that looks forward in time?A prospective study is one that looks forward in time.
- What is the primary distinction between artificial selection and natural selection?Artificial selection is driven by human intervention, while natural selection is driven by environmental factors.
- What is the role of a molecule that controls a repressible operon?The molecule acts as a corepressor, binding to the repressor protein to inhibit transcription.
- Which type of selection favors an average phenotype within a population?Stabilizing selection favors an average phenotype within a population.
- Which of the following factors affecting population growth is density independent?Natural disasters are density-independent factors affecting population growth.
- Which one of the following is least likely to cause mutations in DNA?Exposure to visible light is least likely to cause mutations in DNA.
- Which of the following is true about enzyme activity and pH?Enzyme activity is affected by pH, which can alter the enzyme's shape and the charge of the active site.
- What occurs over a generation when a population has 50% of a allele and 50% of a allele?If no evolutionary forces act, the allele frequencies remain constant over generations.
- What type of mutation converts a codon to a stop codon?A nonsense mutation converts a codon to a stop codon.
- What does the Hardy–Weinberg law of equilibrium assume?The Hardy-Weinberg law assumes no mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating.
- What type of mutation produces no significant change in a functional protein?A silent mutation produces no significant change in a functional protein.
- Which of the following is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?Non-random mating is not a condition for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
- Which of the following is not a factor in Hamilton’s rule?Hamilton's rule does not include the condition that altruistic acts must benefit the individual performing them.
- Which type of reasoning makes a statement or prediction based on a general concept?Deductive reasoning makes a statement or prediction based on a general concept.
- Which of these is one of the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium?Random mating is one of the conditions for Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.
- Which of the following statements about the age of rocks is most likely true?The age of rocks can be determined using radiometric dating techniques.