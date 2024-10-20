Acids and Bases quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

In which region is the enzyme saturated with substrate? The enzyme is saturated with substrate at the point where increasing substrate concentration no longer increases reaction rate.

Which of the following is not a feature of allosteric regulation of enzyme activity? Allosteric regulation does not involve the active site; it involves binding to a different site on the enzyme.

Inductive reasoning involved which of the following? Inductive reasoning involves drawing general conclusions from specific observations.

Which of the following best describes the law of independent assortment? The law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes are distributed independently of one another during gamete formation.

Each pea-plant gamete has how many alleles for the height gene? Each pea-plant gamete has one allele for the height gene.

What 2 environmental conditions can affect the activity of an enzyme? Temperature and pH can affect the activity of an enzyme.

What is a possible explanation for why a population may not be in Hardy–Weinberg equilibrium? A population may not be in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium due to factors like selection, mutation, migration, or non-random mating.

Which Hardy-Weinberg condition is affected by population size? Genetic drift is affected by population size.

Which patients may receive gentamicin safely? (Select all that apply) Patients with normal kidney function and no history of aminoglycoside allergy may receive gentamicin safely.

What is the first step to solve the following system of equations using substitution? The first step is to solve one of the equations for one variable in terms of the other.

What conditions are necessary for populations to remain in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? No mutation, migration, selection, genetic drift, or non-random mating are necessary conditions.

Which of the following is not considered an essential nutrient? Alcohol is not considered an essential nutrient.

Which statement about cyclic AMP is false? Cyclic AMP is not a direct energy source for cellular processes.

Which of the following statements best describes density-dependent inhibition? Density-dependent inhibition occurs when cell growth is inhibited by high cell density.

Which of the following is not a class of essential nutrients? Alcohol is not a class of essential nutrients.

Which is not evidence for evolution? The inheritance of acquired traits is not evidence for evolution.

Which of the following is/are not a condition affecting the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Random mating is not a condition affecting the Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

Which of the following statements about NADH and NAD+ is correct? NADH is the reduced form, while NAD+ is the oxidized form.

What evidence did Mendel find that supported his law of independent assortment? Mendel found that traits are inherited independently of each other, as shown in dihybrid crosses.

Which of the following is true with regards to the law of independent assortment? The law of independent assortment states that alleles of different genes are distributed independently during gamete formation.

Which statement is true regarding the theory of natural selection? Natural selection leads to the adaptation of organisms to their environment.

Which is a density-independent factor in controlling a population? Weather is a density-independent factor in controlling a population.

Which of the following does not affect the activity of an enzyme? The color of the enzyme does not affect its activity.

What is true of populations that are in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Populations in Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium have constant allele frequencies over generations.

Which of the following is incorrect about termination codons? Termination codons do not code for any amino acids.

What percent of the offspring will be heterozygous? The percent depends on the specific genetic cross being analyzed.

How is facilitated diffusion different from regular diffusion? Facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein, while regular diffusion does not.

How is a controlled variable different from a responding variable? A controlled variable is kept constant, while a responding variable is measured in response to changes in the manipulated variable.

Which factor does not take a population out of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium? Random mating does not take a population out of Hardy-Weinberg equilibrium.

What is the proton-motive force? The proton-motive force is the potential energy stored across a membrane due to a proton gradient.

How is facilitated diffusion different from diffusion? Facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein, while diffusion does not.

Which type of mutation stops the translation of the mRNA? A nonsense mutation stops the translation of the mRNA.

Which is not true according to Mendel's law of segregation? Mendel's law of segregation does not state that alleles are inherited together.

Which of the following nutrients does not provide energy? Vitamins do not provide energy.

What does the Hardy-Weinberg principle state? The Hardy-Weinberg principle states that allele frequencies in a population remain constant in the absence of evolutionary forces.

How is facilitated diffusion different from diffusion? How are they similar? Facilitated diffusion requires a transport protein, while diffusion does not. Both involve passive movement of molecules down a concentration gradient.

How is relative dating of fossils different from absolute dating? Relative dating estimates the age of fossils based on their position in rock layers, while absolute dating uses radiometric techniques to determine actual age.

What role did Lamarck think acquired characteristics played in evolution? Lamarck believed that acquired characteristics could be inherited and play a role in evolution.