Back
Ammonia Derivative A molecule structurally related to NH3, where one or more hydrogens are replaced by another group, often used in carbonyl addition. Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like amines. Imine A compound with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, structurally similar to a carbonyl but with nitrogen replacing oxygen. Imine Derivative A product resembling an imine, but with various functional groups attached to the nitrogen atom. Hydrazine A molecule with two NH2 groups connected, commonly reacts with carbonyls to form hydrazones. Hydrazone A compound formed when hydrazine reacts with a carbonyl, featuring a C=N-NH2 linkage. Hydroxylamine A molecule containing both NH2 and OH groups, reacts with carbonyls to yield oximes. Oxime A functional group formed by the reaction of a carbonyl with hydroxylamine, characterized by a C=N-OH structure. Phenylhydrazine A hydrazine derivative where one NH2 is replaced by a phenyl group, used to form phenylhydrazones. Phenylhydrazone A product of phenylhydrazine and a ketone, featuring a C=N-NH-Ph linkage. Ketone A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbons, often reacts with amine derivatives. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions. Acidic Environment A reaction condition with excess protons, often required for amine derivatives to react with carbonyls. Mechanism A stepwise sequence of elementary reactions describing how reactants convert to products, often conserved among amine additions.
Addition of Amine Derivatives definitions
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/14
Wolff Kishner Reduction
21. Aldehydes and Ketones: Nucleophilic Addition
2 problems
Topic
Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 1 of 3
5 topics 14 problems
Chapter
Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 2 of 3
1 topic 13 problems
Chapter
Johnny
19. Aldehydes and Ketones:Nucleophilic Addition - Part 3 of 3
2 topics 13 problems
Chapter
Ernest