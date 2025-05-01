Ammonia Derivative A molecule structurally related to NH3, where one or more hydrogens are replaced by another group, often used in carbonyl addition.

Carbonyl A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like amines.

Imine A compound with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, structurally similar to a carbonyl but with nitrogen replacing oxygen.

Imine Derivative A product resembling an imine, but with various functional groups attached to the nitrogen atom.

Hydrazine A molecule with two NH2 groups connected, commonly reacts with carbonyls to form hydrazones.

Hydrazone A compound formed when hydrazine reacts with a carbonyl, featuring a C=N-NH2 linkage.