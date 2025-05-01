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Addition of Amine Derivatives definitions

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  • Ammonia Derivative
    A molecule structurally related to NH3, where one or more hydrogens are replaced by another group, often used in carbonyl addition.
  • Carbonyl
    A functional group featuring a carbon atom double-bonded to oxygen, highly reactive toward nucleophiles like amines.
  • Imine
    A compound with a carbon-nitrogen double bond, structurally similar to a carbonyl but with nitrogen replacing oxygen.
  • Imine Derivative
    A product resembling an imine, but with various functional groups attached to the nitrogen atom.
  • Hydrazine
    A molecule with two NH2 groups connected, commonly reacts with carbonyls to form hydrazones.
  • Hydrazone
    A compound formed when hydrazine reacts with a carbonyl, featuring a C=N-NH2 linkage.
  • Hydroxylamine
    A molecule containing both NH2 and OH groups, reacts with carbonyls to yield oximes.
  • Oxime
    A functional group formed by the reaction of a carbonyl with hydroxylamine, characterized by a C=N-OH structure.
  • Phenylhydrazine
    A hydrazine derivative where one NH2 is replaced by a phenyl group, used to form phenylhydrazones.
  • Phenylhydrazone
    A product of phenylhydrazine and a ketone, featuring a C=N-NH-Ph linkage.
  • Ketone
    A carbonyl-containing compound where the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbons, often reacts with amine derivatives.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within molecules responsible for characteristic chemical reactions.
  • Acidic Environment
    A reaction condition with excess protons, often required for amine derivatives to react with carbonyls.
  • Mechanism
    A stepwise sequence of elementary reactions describing how reactants convert to products, often conserved among amine additions.