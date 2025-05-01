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Addition of Amine Derivatives quiz

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  • What is formed when ammonia reacts with a carbonyl in an acidic environment?
    An imine is formed, which has a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon, resembling a carbonyl but with nitrogen instead of oxygen.
  • What general type of product is formed when ammonia derivatives react with carbonyls?
    Imine derivatives are formed, which look like imines but have different functional groups attached to the nitrogen.
  • What is hydrazine and what does it form when reacted with a carbonyl?
    Hydrazine is NH2-NH2, and it forms a hydrazone when reacted with a carbonyl in acidic conditions.
  • What is the product called when hydrazine reacts with a ketone?
    The product is called a hydrazone.
  • What functional group is present in an oxime?
    An oxime has an imine structure with an OH group attached to the slow nitrogen.
  • What reagent is needed to form an oxime from a carbonyl compound?
    A hydroxylamine (NH2OH) is needed to react with the carbonyl to form an oxime.
  • What is phenylhydrazine and what does it produce when reacted with a ketone?
    Phenylhydrazine is hydrazine with a phenyl group attached, and it produces a phenylhydrazone when reacted with a ketone.
  • How do the mechanisms of imine and imine derivative formation compare?
    They follow the same mechanism, but different amine derivatives yield different imine derivatives.
  • What distinguishes imine derivatives from regular imines?
    Imine derivatives have different functional groups attached to the nitrogen, unlike regular imines which have only hydrogens.
  • What is the general formula for hydrazone formation?
    A carbonyl compound reacts with hydrazine (NH2-NH2) to form a hydrazone.
  • What is the key structural feature of a hydrazone?
    A hydrazone has a C=N-NH2 group.
  • What is the key structural feature of an oxime?
    An oxime has a C=N-OH group.
  • What is the key structural feature of a phenylhydrazone?
    A phenylhydrazone has a C=N-NH-Ph group, where Ph is a phenyl group.
  • Why is it important to memorize the names and structures of imine derivatives?
    Because professors may use different ammonia derivatives in problems, and knowing their structures helps identify the products.
  • What happens if you replace one hydrogen in NH3 with another amine group and react it with a carbonyl?
    You form an imine derivative, which has a different functional group attached to the nitrogen.