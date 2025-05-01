What is formed when ammonia reacts with a carbonyl in an acidic environment? An imine is formed, which has a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon, resembling a carbonyl but with nitrogen instead of oxygen.

What general type of product is formed when ammonia derivatives react with carbonyls? Imine derivatives are formed, which look like imines but have different functional groups attached to the nitrogen.

What is hydrazine and what does it form when reacted with a carbonyl? Hydrazine is NH2-NH2, and it forms a hydrazone when reacted with a carbonyl in acidic conditions.

What is the product called when hydrazine reacts with a ketone? The product is called a hydrazone.

What functional group is present in an oxime? An oxime has an imine structure with an OH group attached to the slow nitrogen.

What reagent is needed to form an oxime from a carbonyl compound? A hydroxylamine (NH2OH) is needed to react with the carbonyl to form an oxime.