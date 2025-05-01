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What is formed when ammonia reacts with a carbonyl in an acidic environment? An imine is formed, which has a nitrogen double-bonded to carbon, resembling a carbonyl but with nitrogen instead of oxygen. What general type of product is formed when ammonia derivatives react with carbonyls? Imine derivatives are formed, which look like imines but have different functional groups attached to the nitrogen. What is hydrazine and what does it form when reacted with a carbonyl? Hydrazine is NH2-NH2, and it forms a hydrazone when reacted with a carbonyl in acidic conditions. What is the product called when hydrazine reacts with a ketone? The product is called a hydrazone. What functional group is present in an oxime? An oxime has an imine structure with an OH group attached to the slow nitrogen. What reagent is needed to form an oxime from a carbonyl compound? A hydroxylamine (NH2OH) is needed to react with the carbonyl to form an oxime. What is phenylhydrazine and what does it produce when reacted with a ketone? Phenylhydrazine is hydrazine with a phenyl group attached, and it produces a phenylhydrazone when reacted with a ketone. How do the mechanisms of imine and imine derivative formation compare? They follow the same mechanism, but different amine derivatives yield different imine derivatives. What distinguishes imine derivatives from regular imines? Imine derivatives have different functional groups attached to the nitrogen, unlike regular imines which have only hydrogens. What is the general formula for hydrazone formation? A carbonyl compound reacts with hydrazine (NH2-NH2) to form a hydrazone. What is the key structural feature of a hydrazone? A hydrazone has a C=N-NH2 group. What is the key structural feature of an oxime? An oxime has a C=N-OH group. What is the key structural feature of a phenylhydrazone? A phenylhydrazone has a C=N-NH-Ph group, where Ph is a phenyl group. Why is it important to memorize the names and structures of imine derivatives? Because professors may use different ammonia derivatives in problems, and knowing their structures helps identify the products. What happens if you replace one hydrogen in NH3 with another amine group and react it with a carbonyl? You form an imine derivative, which has a different functional group attached to the nitrogen.
Addition of Amine Derivatives quiz
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