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Alcohol Nomenclature definitions

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  • Alcohol
    A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, prioritized in organic nomenclature.
  • Hydroxyl Group
    A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the properties of alcohols.
  • Glycol
    A molecule with more than one hydroxyl group on its carbon chain, though considered an unspecific term.
  • Diol
    A compound featuring exactly two hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a specific prefix.
  • Triol
    A compound with three hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a numerical prefix.
  • Tetraol
    A molecule containing four hydroxyl groups, following the systematic prefix-based naming convention.
  • Functional Group
    A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical behavior.
  • Priority
    The rule in nomenclature that determines which group receives the lowest possible number in the carbon chain.
  • Double Bond
    A type of chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, affecting nomenclature order.
  • Triple Bond
    A chemical bond involving three shared pairs of electrons, considered lower in naming priority than alcohols.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A compound where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, ranked below alcohols in naming priority.
  • Nomenclature
    The systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure and functional groups.
  • Prefix
    A syllable or group of letters added to the start of a compound's name to indicate the number of specific groups.