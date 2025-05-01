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Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, prioritized in organic nomenclature. Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the properties of alcohols. Glycol A molecule with more than one hydroxyl group on its carbon chain, though considered an unspecific term. Diol A compound featuring exactly two hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a specific prefix. Triol A compound with three hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a numerical prefix. Tetraol A molecule containing four hydroxyl groups, following the systematic prefix-based naming convention. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical behavior. Priority The rule in nomenclature that determines which group receives the lowest possible number in the carbon chain. Double Bond A type of chemical bond where two pairs of electrons are shared between two atoms, affecting nomenclature order. Triple Bond A chemical bond involving three shared pairs of electrons, considered lower in naming priority than alcohols. Alkyl Halide A compound where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, ranked below alcohols in naming priority. Nomenclature The systematic method for naming organic compounds based on structure and functional groups. Prefix A syllable or group of letters added to the start of a compound's name to indicate the number of specific groups.
Alcohol Nomenclature definitions
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Alcohol Nomenclature
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
7 problems
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Johnny
Naming Ethers
12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 1 of 4
5 topics 13 problems
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 2 of 4
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 3 of 4
5 topics 12 problems
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12. Alcohols, Ethers, Epoxides and Thiols - Part 4 of 4
6 topics 12 problems
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