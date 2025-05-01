Alcohol A molecule containing a hydroxyl group attached to a saturated carbon atom, prioritized in organic nomenclature.

Hydroxyl Group A functional group consisting of an oxygen and hydrogen atom, responsible for the properties of alcohols.

Glycol A molecule with more than one hydroxyl group on its carbon chain, though considered an unspecific term.

Diol A compound featuring exactly two hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a specific prefix.

Triol A compound with three hydroxyl groups on its carbon chain, named using a numerical prefix.

Tetraol A molecule containing four hydroxyl groups, following the systematic prefix-based naming convention.