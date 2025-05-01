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Hydrohalogenation An addition reaction where a double bond reacts with HBr, typically forming a Markovnikov alkyl halide. Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that the most stable carbocation forms at the more substituted carbon during addition reactions. Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during certain addition reactions, stabilized by adjacent alkyl groups. Radical Initiator A compound, such as peroxide, that generates radicals to start a radical chain reaction. Peroxide A specific radical initiator that decomposes to form oxygen-centered radicals, triggering radical mechanisms. Initiation The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated from non-radical species. Propagation The sequence in a radical mechanism where radicals react with stable molecules to form new radicals and products. Termination The step in a radical mechanism where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction. Radical Intermediate A highly reactive species with an unpaired electron, formed during radical-mediated reactions. Anti-Markovnikov Addition A process where a substituent attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to Markovnikov's Rule. Alkyl Halide An organic compound where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, formed as the main product in these additions. Bromine Radical A bromine atom with an unpaired electron, crucial for the propagation step in radical additions. Double Bond A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as the reactive site in addition reactions. Hydroboration-Oxidation A reaction sequence that also results in anti-Markovnikov addition, used as a comparison in the lesson.
Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br definitions
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