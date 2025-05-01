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Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br definitions

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  • Hydrohalogenation
    An addition reaction where a double bond reacts with HBr, typically forming a Markovnikov alkyl halide.
  • Markovnikov's Rule
    A guideline stating that the most stable carbocation forms at the more substituted carbon during addition reactions.
  • Carbocation
    A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during certain addition reactions, stabilized by adjacent alkyl groups.
  • Radical Initiator
    A compound, such as peroxide, that generates radicals to start a radical chain reaction.
  • Peroxide
    A specific radical initiator that decomposes to form oxygen-centered radicals, triggering radical mechanisms.
  • Initiation
    The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated from non-radical species.
  • Propagation
    The sequence in a radical mechanism where radicals react with stable molecules to form new radicals and products.
  • Termination
    The step in a radical mechanism where two radicals combine, ending the chain reaction.
  • Radical Intermediate
    A highly reactive species with an unpaired electron, formed during radical-mediated reactions.
  • Anti-Markovnikov Addition
    A process where a substituent attaches to the less substituted carbon of a double bond, opposite to Markovnikov's Rule.
  • Alkyl Halide
    An organic compound where a halogen atom is bonded to an alkyl group, formed as the main product in these additions.
  • Bromine Radical
    A bromine atom with an unpaired electron, crucial for the propagation step in radical additions.
  • Double Bond
    A region of high electron density between two carbons, serving as the reactive site in addition reactions.
  • Hydroboration-Oxidation
    A reaction sequence that also results in anti-Markovnikov addition, used as a comparison in the lesson.