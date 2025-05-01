Hydrohalogenation An addition reaction where a double bond reacts with HBr, typically forming a Markovnikov alkyl halide.

Markovnikov's Rule A guideline stating that the most stable carbocation forms at the more substituted carbon during addition reactions.

Carbocation A positively charged carbon intermediate formed during certain addition reactions, stabilized by adjacent alkyl groups.

Radical Initiator A compound, such as peroxide, that generates radicals to start a radical chain reaction.

Peroxide A specific radical initiator that decomposes to form oxygen-centered radicals, triggering radical mechanisms.

Initiation The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated from non-radical species.