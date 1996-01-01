Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
The presence of radicals in some familiar looking addition reactions can completely change the product.
Remember our friendly addition reaction hydrohalogenation? Notice that you achieve Markovnikov alkyl halide in this reaction.
Overview of Hydrohalogention.
Now we see this reaction. Note that the only difference is the presence of a radical initiator.
How Radical Hydrohalogenation is different from typical Hydrohalogenation.
However, this one added reagent will lead to the formation of an anti-Markovnikov alkyl halide. Here’s the full mechanism:
Provide the complete mechanism for the following radical hydrohalogenation.
