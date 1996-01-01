Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

11. Radical Reactions

Anti Markovnikov Addition of Br

Next Topic

The presence of radicals in some familiar looking addition reactions can completely change the product. 

Remember our friendly addition reaction hydrohalogenation? Notice that you achieve Markovnikov alkyl halide in this reaction.  

Content
1

concept

Overview of Hydrohalogention.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

Now we see this reaction. Note that the only difference is the presence of a radical initiator. 

Content
2

concept

How Radical Hydrohalogenation is different from typical Hydrohalogenation.

clock
7m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
0

However, this one added reagent will lead to the formation of an anti-Markovnikov alkyl halide. Here’s the full mechanism:

Content

Provide the complete mechanism for the following radical hydrohalogenation. 

Content
3

example

Provide the complete mechanism for the following radical hydrohalogenation.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.