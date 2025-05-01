What is the key difference in the mechanism of hydrohalogenation when a radical initiator is present? With a radical initiator, the mechanism shifts from carbocation-mediated to radical-mediated, involving initiation, propagation, and termination steps.

What is the role of peroxide in the anti-Markovnikov addition of HBr? Peroxide acts as a radical initiator, generating radicals that start the radical chain mechanism.

During the initiation step, what radical is ultimately generated to start the anti-Markovnikov addition? A bromine radical (Br·) is generated after peroxide reacts with HBr.

In the propagation step, to which carbon does the bromine radical add in the double bond? The bromine radical adds to the less substituted carbon of the double bond.

Why does the bromine attach to the less substituted carbon in the radical mechanism? This placement allows the resulting radical intermediate to be more stable, typically at the more substituted (tertiary) carbon.

What is the main product of the radical-mediated addition of HBr to an alkene? The main product is an alkyl bromide with bromine attached to the less substituted carbon (anti-Markovnikov product).