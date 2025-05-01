Atom Basic unit of matter, composed of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, with electrons in surrounding orbits.

Nucleus Dense central region of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and accounting for most of the atom's mass.

Proton Positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, determining the atomic number and identity of an element.

Neutron Neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not to charge.

Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle found in regions around the nucleus, influencing chemical behavior and charge.

Atomic Number Value equal to the number of protons in an atom, unique for each element and used to identify it.