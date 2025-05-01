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Atom Basic unit of matter, composed of a nucleus containing protons and neutrons, with electrons in surrounding orbits. Nucleus Dense central region of an atom, containing protons and neutrons, and accounting for most of the atom's mass. Proton Positively charged subatomic particle found in the nucleus, determining the atomic number and identity of an element. Neutron Neutral subatomic particle located in the nucleus, contributing to atomic mass but not to charge. Electron Negatively charged subatomic particle found in regions around the nucleus, influencing chemical behavior and charge. Atomic Number Value equal to the number of protons in an atom, unique for each element and used to identify it. Mass Number Sum of protons and neutrons in an atom's nucleus, representing the total count of these subatomic particles. Isotope Form of an element with the same number of protons but a different number of neutrons, resulting in varying mass numbers. Shell Region around the nucleus defined by a specific energy level where electrons are likely to be found. Orbital Subregion within a shell that can hold a maximum of two electrons with opposite spins. Ion Atom with unequal numbers of protons and electrons, resulting in a net positive or negative charge. Cation Positively charged ion formed when an atom has more protons than electrons. Anion Negatively charged ion formed when an atom has more electrons than protons. Aufbau Principle Rule stating that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first before occupying higher energy ones. Pauli Exclusion Principle Rule stating that a maximum of two electrons, with opposite spins, can occupy the same orbital. Hund's Rule Rule stating that electrons fill all orbitals of equal energy singly before any orbital is doubly occupied.
Atomic Structure definitions
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