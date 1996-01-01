Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
Been awhile since Chem 1? Let’s cover some of the essentials from general chemistry that you’ll need for this course.
The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.
Atomic Number: Number of protons in the atom.
Atomic Mass: Total number of protons and neutrons in the atom.
Isotopes: Atoms that have the same atomic number but differing atomic mass.
Understanding the hydrogen isotopes.
Shells, orbitals and types of ions
Understanding the hydrogen ions.
Three rules about orbitals you need to know.
PRACTICE:Determine the number of protons, neutrons and electrons in the following atoms.
PRACTICE:Determine which of the three principles of electron configuration is being broken in the electron diagrams below.
