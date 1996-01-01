Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo
Start typing, then use the up and down aroows to select an option from the list.

Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

1. A Review of General Chemistry

Atomic Structure

Next Topic

Been awhile since Chem 1? Let’s cover some of the essentials from general chemistry that you’ll need for this course. 

Recap of Protons and Neutrons

1

concept

The difference between atomic numbers and atomic mass.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
Content

Atomic Number: Number of protons in the atom.

Atomic Mass: Total number of protons and neutrons in the atom. 

Isotopes: Atoms that have the same atomic number but differing atomic mass.

Content
2

example

Understanding the hydrogen isotopes.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2

Recap of Electrons

3

concept

Shells, orbitals and types of ions

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2
  • Shell: Region of space that electrons orbit around the nucleus in.
  • Orbital: Region of space within a shell with exactly enough space for two electrons. 
  • Ion: An atom that has an unequal number of electrons and protons.  
4

example

Understanding the hydrogen ions.

clock
1m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
2

The Three Principles of Electron Configuration

Content
5

concept

Three rules about orbitals you need to know.

clock
2m
Play a video:
Was this helpful ?
1
6
Problem

PRACTICE:Determine the number of protons, neutrons and electrons in the following atoms.

7
Problem

PRACTICE:Determine the number of protons, neutrons and electrons in the following atoms.

8
Problem

PRACTICE:Determine which of the three principles of electron configuration is being broken in the electron diagrams below.

9
Problem

PRACTICE:Determine which of the three principles of electron configuration is being broken in the electron diagrams below.

Next Topic

© 1996–2022 Pearson All rights reserved.