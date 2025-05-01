What is the basic unit of matter? The atom is the basic unit of matter.

Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom.

What does the atomic number of an atom represent? The atomic number equals the number of protons in an atom and is unique to each element.

How is the mass number of an atom calculated? The mass number is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus.

What are isotopes? Isotopes are atoms of the same element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons.

What is the main difference between isotopes of the same element? Isotopes have different mass numbers due to varying numbers of neutrons.