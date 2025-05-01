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What is the basic unit of matter? The atom is the basic unit of matter. Where are protons and neutrons located in an atom? Protons and neutrons are located in the nucleus at the center of the atom. What does the atomic number of an atom represent? The atomic number equals the number of protons in an atom and is unique to each element. How is the mass number of an atom calculated? The mass number is the sum of the number of protons and neutrons in the nucleus. What are isotopes? Isotopes are atoms of the same element with the same number of protons but different numbers of neutrons. What is the main difference between isotopes of the same element? Isotopes have different mass numbers due to varying numbers of neutrons. Where are electrons found in an atom? Electrons are found in regions called shells that orbit the nucleus. What is an orbital in atomic structure? An orbital is a region within a shell that can hold up to two electrons with opposite spins. What is an ion? An ion is an atom with an unequal number of protons and electrons, resulting in a net charge. What is a cation? A cation is a positively charged ion, meaning it has more protons than electrons. What is an anion? An anion is a negatively charged ion, meaning it has more electrons than protons. What does the Aufbau principle state about electron configuration? The Aufbau principle states that electrons fill the lowest energy orbitals first. What does the Pauli exclusion principle state? The Pauli exclusion principle states that only two electrons can occupy each orbital, and they must have opposite spins. What does Hund's rule state about filling orbitals? Hund's rule states that electrons fill all orbitals of the same energy level singly before pairing up. How does the number of electrons affect an atom's mass and charge? Changing the number of electrons does not significantly affect mass but does change the atom's charge.
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