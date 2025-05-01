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Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation A reaction converting ketones to esters and aldehydes to carboxylic acids by inserting an oxygen atom using a peroxy acid. Peroxy Acid An oxidizing agent containing an extra oxygen atom, commonly used to insert oxygen into carbonyl compounds. MCPBA A widely used peroxy acid, meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid, notable for its efficiency in oxygen insertion reactions. Migratory Aptitude A ranking of groups based on their tendency to shift during oxygen insertion, following the trend: H > tertiary > secondary > aromatic > primary. Ketone A carbonyl compound that, when oxidized in this reaction, forms an ester via oxygen insertion. Aldehyde A carbonyl compound that, upon oxidation, yields a carboxylic acid through oxygen insertion. Ester A functional group produced from a ketone after oxygen is inserted between the carbonyl and the migrating group. Carboxylic Acid A functional group formed from an aldehyde after oxygen insertion, increasing the oxidation state. Migration A key mechanistic step where a group shifts from the carbonyl carbon to an adjacent oxygen atom during the reaction. Stereochemistry The spatial arrangement of atoms, which remains unchanged throughout this oxidation process. Absolute Configuration The R/S designation of a chiral center, preserved during the reaction, ensuring product and reactant share the same configuration. Protonation The initial step where a carbonyl oxygen gains a proton, activating the molecule for further reaction. Nucleophilic Addition A mechanistic step where a nucleophile attacks the carbonyl carbon, forming a new bond and setting up migration. Deprotonation The final step where a proton is removed, yielding a neutral product and a carboxylic acid byproduct. Regioselectivity The preference for oxygen insertion at the position adjacent to the group with the highest migratory aptitude.
Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation definitions
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