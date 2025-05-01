Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation A reaction converting ketones to esters and aldehydes to carboxylic acids by inserting an oxygen atom using a peroxy acid.

Peroxy Acid An oxidizing agent containing an extra oxygen atom, commonly used to insert oxygen into carbonyl compounds.

MCPBA A widely used peroxy acid, meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid, notable for its efficiency in oxygen insertion reactions.

Migratory Aptitude A ranking of groups based on their tendency to shift during oxygen insertion, following the trend: H > tertiary > secondary > aromatic > primary.

Ketone A carbonyl compound that, when oxidized in this reaction, forms an ester via oxygen insertion.

Aldehyde A carbonyl compound that, upon oxidation, yields a carboxylic acid through oxygen insertion.