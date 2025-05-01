Skip to main content
Back

Baeyer-Villiger Oxidation quiz

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • What does the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation convert ketones and aldehydes into?
    It converts ketones into esters and aldehydes into carboxylic acids.
  • What reagent is commonly used in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    MCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) is commonly used as the peroxy acid.
  • What is migratory aptitude and why is it important in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    Migratory aptitude is the tendency of a group attached to the carbonyl to migrate during the reaction; it determines which group moves and where the oxygen is inserted.
  • List the migratory aptitude trend for groups attached to the carbonyl carbon.
    The trend is: hydrogen > tertiary > secondary > aromatic > primary carbons.
  • What are the three major steps in the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation mechanism?
    The steps are protonation of the carbonyl oxygen, nucleophilic addition of the peroxy acid's conjugate base, and migration of the group with higher migratory aptitude.
  • What happens to the stereochemistry of the starting material in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    The stereochemistry is retained in the product, including the absolute configuration (R/S).
  • What is the final step in the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation mechanism?
    The final step is deprotonation, resulting in a neutral product and a carboxylic acid byproduct.
  • What type of bond is formed during the migration step of Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    A new bond is formed between the migrating group and the oxygen from the peroxy acid.
  • Why is Baeyer-Villiger oxidation considered unique among oxidation reactions?
    It can further oxidize ketones, which are usually the most oxidized form in other reactions.
  • What determines which group migrates during Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    The group with the highest migratory aptitude migrates to the oxygen atom.
  • What is the byproduct formed from the peroxy acid in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    A carboxylic acid is formed as a byproduct, derived from the peroxy acid used.
  • What is the role of the peroxy acid in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    The peroxy acid provides the oxygen atom that is inserted between the carbonyl carbon and the migrating group.
  • How does the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation affect the number of bonds to oxygen in the substrate?
    It increases the number of bonds to oxygen in the substrate.
  • What happens to the hydrogen in an aldehyde during Baeyer-Villiger oxidation?
    The hydrogen, having the highest migratory aptitude, migrates to the oxygen, forming a carboxylic acid.
  • What is the significance of the migration step in the Baeyer-Villiger mechanism?
    The migration step is where the group with higher migratory aptitude moves to the oxygen, defining the regioselectivity of the reaction.