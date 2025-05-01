What does the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation convert ketones and aldehydes into? It converts ketones into esters and aldehydes into carboxylic acids.

What reagent is commonly used in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation? MCPBA (meta-chloroperoxybenzoic acid) is commonly used as the peroxy acid.

What is migratory aptitude and why is it important in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation? Migratory aptitude is the tendency of a group attached to the carbonyl to migrate during the reaction; it determines which group moves and where the oxygen is inserted.

List the migratory aptitude trend for groups attached to the carbonyl carbon. The trend is: hydrogen > tertiary > secondary > aromatic > primary carbons.

What are the three major steps in the Baeyer-Villiger oxidation mechanism? The steps are protonation of the carbonyl oxygen, nucleophilic addition of the peroxy acid's conjugate base, and migration of the group with higher migratory aptitude.

What happens to the stereochemistry of the starting material in Baeyer-Villiger oxidation? The stereochemistry is retained in the product, including the absolute configuration (R/S).