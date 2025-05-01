Double Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, restricting rotation and enabling geometric isomerism.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation in alkenes.

Cis Configuration An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on the same side of a double bond or ring.

Trans Configuration An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on opposite sides of a double bond or ring.

Ring Structure A cyclic arrangement of atoms in a molecule, restricting rotation and allowing for geometric isomerism.

Stereoisomer A molecule with the same connectivity as another but a different spatial arrangement, often due to restricted rotation.