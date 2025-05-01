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Double Bond A region in a molecule where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, restricting rotation and enabling geometric isomerism. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation in alkenes. Cis Configuration An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on the same side of a double bond or ring. Trans Configuration An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on opposite sides of a double bond or ring. Ring Structure A cyclic arrangement of atoms in a molecule, restricting rotation and allowing for geometric isomerism. Stereoisomer A molecule with the same connectivity as another but a different spatial arrangement, often due to restricted rotation. Substituent An atom or group of atoms attached to a parent structure, whose position determines geometric isomerism. E/Z System A nomenclature method for alkenes with multiple substituents, assigning configuration based on atomic mass priority. Priority Rule A guideline for assigning importance to substituents on a double bond, based on atomic mass. Di-substituted Alkene A molecule with a double bond and exactly two substituents, suitable for cis-trans naming. Multi-substituted Alkene A molecule with a double bond and more than two substituents, requiring E/Z nomenclature. Fence Analogy A visual tool using a dotted line through a double bond to compare the positions of substituents. Atomic Mass A property used to determine substituent priority in the E/Z system for alkene nomenclature. Physical Property A characteristic, such as boiling point or melting point, that can differ between geometric isomers.
Cis vs Trans definitions
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Cis vs Trans
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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Conformational Isomers
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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