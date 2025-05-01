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Cis vs Trans definitions

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  • Double Bond
    A region in a molecule where two atoms share two pairs of electrons, restricting rotation and enabling geometric isomerism.
  • Pi Bond
    A type of covalent bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, preventing free rotation in alkenes.
  • Cis Configuration
    An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on the same side of a double bond or ring.
  • Trans Configuration
    An arrangement where two substituents are positioned on opposite sides of a double bond or ring.
  • Ring Structure
    A cyclic arrangement of atoms in a molecule, restricting rotation and allowing for geometric isomerism.
  • Stereoisomer
    A molecule with the same connectivity as another but a different spatial arrangement, often due to restricted rotation.
  • Substituent
    An atom or group of atoms attached to a parent structure, whose position determines geometric isomerism.
  • E/Z System
    A nomenclature method for alkenes with multiple substituents, assigning configuration based on atomic mass priority.
  • Priority Rule
    A guideline for assigning importance to substituents on a double bond, based on atomic mass.
  • Di-substituted Alkene
    A molecule with a double bond and exactly two substituents, suitable for cis-trans naming.
  • Multi-substituted Alkene
    A molecule with a double bond and more than two substituents, requiring E/Z nomenclature.
  • Fence Analogy
    A visual tool using a dotted line through a double bond to compare the positions of substituents.
  • Atomic Mass
    A property used to determine substituent priority in the E/Z system for alkene nomenclature.
  • Physical Property
    A characteristic, such as boiling point or melting point, that can differ between geometric isomers.