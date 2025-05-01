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Conformational Isomers definitions

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  • Conformer
    Alternate spatial arrangement of a molecule achieved by rotation around single bonds, without altering atomic connectivity.
  • Sigma Bond
    Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, allowing free rotation of connected atoms.
  • Hexane
    Six-carbon straight-chain alkane often used to illustrate conformational changes due to single bond rotation.
  • Conformation
    Specific spatial orientation of a molecule resulting from rotation around single bonds.
  • Trans Conformation
    Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on opposite sides, often compared to trans isomers.
  • S-cis Conformation
    Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on the same side, resembling the cis configuration.
  • Double Bond
    Bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, restricting rotation and locking groups in fixed positions.
  • Atomic Connectivity
    Order in which atoms are linked within a molecule, remaining unchanged during conformational changes.
  • Newman Projection
    Visualization method for examining spatial relationships of groups around a single bond.
  • Chair Flip
    Type of conformational change in cyclohexane involving interconversion between two chair forms.
  • P Orbital
    Atomic orbital with a dumbbell shape, involved in pi bonding and restricting rotation in double bonds.
  • S Orbital
    Spherically shaped atomic orbital, contributing to sigma bonds that allow free rotation.
  • Isomer
    Compound with the same molecular formula as another but differing in atomic connectivity or arrangement.