Conformer Alternate spatial arrangement of a molecule achieved by rotation around single bonds, without altering atomic connectivity.

Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, allowing free rotation of connected atoms.

Hexane Six-carbon straight-chain alkane often used to illustrate conformational changes due to single bond rotation.

Conformation Specific spatial orientation of a molecule resulting from rotation around single bonds.

Trans Conformation Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on opposite sides, often compared to trans isomers.

S-cis Conformation Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on the same side, resembling the cis configuration.