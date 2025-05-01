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Conformer Alternate spatial arrangement of a molecule achieved by rotation around single bonds, without altering atomic connectivity. Sigma Bond Single covalent bond formed by head-on orbital overlap, allowing free rotation of connected atoms. Hexane Six-carbon straight-chain alkane often used to illustrate conformational changes due to single bond rotation. Conformation Specific spatial orientation of a molecule resulting from rotation around single bonds. Trans Conformation Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on opposite sides, often compared to trans isomers. S-cis Conformation Arrangement where large groups attached to a bond are on the same side, resembling the cis configuration. Double Bond Bond involving two shared pairs of electrons, restricting rotation and locking groups in fixed positions. Atomic Connectivity Order in which atoms are linked within a molecule, remaining unchanged during conformational changes. Newman Projection Visualization method for examining spatial relationships of groups around a single bond. Chair Flip Type of conformational change in cyclohexane involving interconversion between two chair forms. P Orbital Atomic orbital with a dumbbell shape, involved in pi bonding and restricting rotation in double bonds. S Orbital Spherically shaped atomic orbital, contributing to sigma bonds that allow free rotation. Isomer Compound with the same molecular formula as another but differing in atomic connectivity or arrangement.
Conformational Isomers definitions
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Conformational Isomers
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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Newman Projections
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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