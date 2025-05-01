Constitutional Isomer Compound sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in the way atoms are bonded to each other.

Molecular Formula Representation showing the exact number and type of atoms present in a molecule.

Connectivity Arrangement describing how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule.

Index of Hydrogen Deficiency Numerical value indicating the number of pairs of hydrogen atoms a molecule lacks compared to a saturated hydrocarbon.

Non-Hydrogen Atom Any atom in a molecule that is not hydrogen, often counted to compare molecular structures.

Bond-Line Structure Skeletal drawing where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, with hydrogens often omitted.