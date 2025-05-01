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Constitutional Isomer Compound sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in the way atoms are bonded to each other. Molecular Formula Representation showing the exact number and type of atoms present in a molecule. Connectivity Arrangement describing how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule. Index of Hydrogen Deficiency Numerical value indicating the number of pairs of hydrogen atoms a molecule lacks compared to a saturated hydrocarbon. Non-Hydrogen Atom Any atom in a molecule that is not hydrogen, often counted to compare molecular structures. Bond-Line Structure Skeletal drawing where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, with hydrogens often omitted. Identical Compound Molecule that matches another in both atomic composition and the way atoms are connected. Landmark Atom Distinctive atom or group in a molecule used as a reference point to compare structures. Ring Cyclic arrangement of atoms in a molecule, forming a closed loop. Atomic Composition Total set and count of different atoms present in a molecule. Compound Substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions. Saturated Hydrocarbon Molecule containing only single bonds between carbon atoms and the maximum number of hydrogens. Isomer Molecule sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in structure or arrangement.
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