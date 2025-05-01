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Constitutional Isomers definitions

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  • Constitutional Isomer
    Compound sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in the way atoms are bonded to each other.
  • Molecular Formula
    Representation showing the exact number and type of atoms present in a molecule.
  • Connectivity
    Arrangement describing how atoms are linked or bonded to each other within a molecule.
  • Index of Hydrogen Deficiency
    Numerical value indicating the number of pairs of hydrogen atoms a molecule lacks compared to a saturated hydrocarbon.
  • Non-Hydrogen Atom
    Any atom in a molecule that is not hydrogen, often counted to compare molecular structures.
  • Bond-Line Structure
    Skeletal drawing where lines represent bonds and vertices or ends represent carbon atoms, with hydrogens often omitted.
  • Identical Compound
    Molecule that matches another in both atomic composition and the way atoms are connected.
  • Landmark Atom
    Distinctive atom or group in a molecule used as a reference point to compare structures.
  • Ring
    Cyclic arrangement of atoms in a molecule, forming a closed loop.
  • Atomic Composition
    Total set and count of different atoms present in a molecule.
  • Compound
    Substance formed from two or more elements chemically bonded in fixed proportions.
  • Saturated Hydrocarbon
    Molecule containing only single bonds between carbon atoms and the maximum number of hydrogens.
  • Isomer
    Molecule sharing a molecular formula with another but differing in structure or arrangement.