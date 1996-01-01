Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.
“How are the following two molecules related to each other?”
Does this sound familiar? This is one of the most important questions you will have to answer in Organic Chemistry 1.
What is a constitutional isomer?
Constitutional isomers are molecules with identical atoms but different connectivity.
Using the flowchart to determine isometric relationships.
Isomeric Relationships
Are they different molecules, constitutional isomers, or identical?
Pair A
Pair B
Isomeric Relationships
Is there a choice we can rule out immediately?
Isomeric Relationships
So now you should have a pretty good idea of how to solve questions asking for molecular relationship.