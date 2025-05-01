Index of Hydrogen Deficiency A numerical value indicating the total number of rings and pi bonds present in a molecule.

Degree of Unsaturation A measure reflecting how many pairs of hydrogens a molecule is missing compared to a saturated structure.

Saturated Molecule A compound containing the maximum possible number of hydrogens, following the 2n+2 rule.

Unsaturated Molecule A compound with fewer hydrogens than the maximum, due to rings or pi bonds in its structure.

2n+2 Rule A formula used to calculate the maximum number of hydrogens in a fully saturated hydrocarbon.

Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from the side-by-side overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds.