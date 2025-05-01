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Index of Hydrogen Deficiency A numerical value indicating the total number of rings and pi bonds present in a molecule. Degree of Unsaturation A measure reflecting how many pairs of hydrogens a molecule is missing compared to a saturated structure. Saturated Molecule A compound containing the maximum possible number of hydrogens, following the 2n+2 rule. Unsaturated Molecule A compound with fewer hydrogens than the maximum, due to rings or pi bonds in its structure. 2n+2 Rule A formula used to calculate the maximum number of hydrogens in a fully saturated hydrocarbon. Pi Bond A type of covalent bond formed from the side-by-side overlap of p orbitals, present in double and triple bonds. Ring A closed loop of atoms in a molecule, causing a reduction in the number of hydrogens compared to an open chain. Double Bond A chemical connection between two atoms involving one sigma and one pi bond, contributing one IHD. Triple Bond A chemical connection involving one sigma and two pi bonds, contributing two IHD. Halogen An atom from group 17 that, when present in a molecule, is counted as equivalent to one hydrogen in IHD calculations. Oxygen An atom that is ignored in IHD calculations, having no effect on the hydrogen count. Nitrogen An atom that, when present, is counted as negative one hydrogen in IHD calculations. Hydrogen Equivalent A concept where certain atoms are counted as hydrogens or subtracted from the hydrogen count in IHD calculations. Molecular Formula A representation showing the number and type of atoms in a molecule, used for calculating IHD when structure is unknown.
Degrees of Unsaturation definitions
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Degrees of Unsaturation
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