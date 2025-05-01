Dehydration Reaction Conversion of an alcohol to an alkene by removing water, typically using an acid catalyst.

Acid Catalyst Substance like H2SO4 or H3O+ that facilitates reaction steps without being consumed.

Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, often improved by protonation in alcohols.

Protonation Addition of a proton to a molecule, often making alcohols better leaving groups by forming water.

Carbocation Positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences reaction mechanism and rearrangement.

E1 Mechanism Two-step elimination involving carbocation formation, typical for secondary and tertiary alcohols.