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Dehydration Reaction definitions

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  • Dehydration Reaction
    Conversion of an alcohol to an alkene by removing water, typically using an acid catalyst.
  • Acid Catalyst
    Substance like H2SO4 or H3O+ that facilitates reaction steps without being consumed.
  • Leaving Group
    Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, often improved by protonation in alcohols.
  • Protonation
    Addition of a proton to a molecule, often making alcohols better leaving groups by forming water.
  • Carbocation
    Positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences reaction mechanism and rearrangement.
  • E1 Mechanism
    Two-step elimination involving carbocation formation, typical for secondary and tertiary alcohols.
  • E2 Mechanism
    Concerted elimination where bond breaking and formation occur simultaneously, common for primary alcohols.
  • Beta Elimination
    Removal of atoms from adjacent carbons, resulting in double bond formation.
  • Pi Bond
    Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in alkenes after elimination.
  • Hydration Reaction
    Addition of water across a double bond, the reverse process of dehydration.
  • Catalyst Regeneration
    Recovery of the catalyst at the end of the reaction, confirming its unchanged status.
  • Carbocation Rearrangement
    Shift of a carbocation to a more stable position, possibly altering the reaction pathway.
  • Primary Alcohol
    Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon.
  • Secondary Alcohol
    Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons.
  • Tertiary Alcohol
    Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons.