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Dehydration Reaction Conversion of an alcohol to an alkene by removing water, typically using an acid catalyst. Acid Catalyst Substance like H2SO4 or H3O+ that facilitates reaction steps without being consumed. Leaving Group Atom or group that departs with a pair of electrons, often improved by protonation in alcohols. Protonation Addition of a proton to a molecule, often making alcohols better leaving groups by forming water. Carbocation Positively charged carbon intermediate, whose stability influences reaction mechanism and rearrangement. E1 Mechanism Two-step elimination involving carbocation formation, typical for secondary and tertiary alcohols. E2 Mechanism Concerted elimination where bond breaking and formation occur simultaneously, common for primary alcohols. Beta Elimination Removal of atoms from adjacent carbons, resulting in double bond formation. Pi Bond Bond formed by sideways overlap of p orbitals, present in alkenes after elimination. Hydration Reaction Addition of water across a double bond, the reverse process of dehydration. Catalyst Regeneration Recovery of the catalyst at the end of the reaction, confirming its unchanged status. Carbocation Rearrangement Shift of a carbocation to a more stable position, possibly altering the reaction pathway. Primary Alcohol Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to only one other carbon. Secondary Alcohol Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to two other carbons. Tertiary Alcohol Alcohol with the hydroxyl group attached to a carbon bonded to three other carbons.
Dehydration Reaction definitions
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