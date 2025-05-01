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Free Radical Halogenation definitions

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  • Alkane
    A saturated hydrocarbon backbone, highly stable and unreactive, commonly sourced from petroleum.
  • Radical
    A high-energy species with an unpaired electron, driving reactions with otherwise unreactive molecules.
  • Halogen
    A diatomic element, such as Cl2 or Br2, used to introduce functional groups via radical mechanisms.
  • Alkyl Halide
    A functionalized hydrocarbon where a halogen atom is bonded to a carbon, enabling diverse organic reactions.
  • Initiation
    The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated, often by splitting a diatomic halogen.
  • Propagation
    The chain process where radicals react with stable molecules, regenerating the original radical and forming products.
  • Termination
    The phase where two radicals combine, extinguishing each other and ending the chain reaction.
  • Functional Group
    A specific atom or group of atoms in a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity.
  • Homolytic Cleavage
    A bond-breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing two radicals.
  • Methane
    The simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon and four hydrogens, often used to illustrate radical halogenation.
  • Chain Reaction
    A self-sustaining sequence where the product of one step initiates the next, typical in radical mechanisms.
  • Methyl Radical
    A carbon-centered radical derived from methane, featuring a single unpaired electron.
  • Ethane
    A two-carbon alkane, occasionally formed as a minor product during radical termination steps.
  • Excess Halogen
    A condition where halogen is present in large amounts, minimizing the formation of larger hydrocarbons.
  • Fish Hook Arrow
    A curved arrow notation indicating the movement of a single electron during radical reactions.