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Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon backbone, highly stable and unreactive, commonly sourced from petroleum. Radical A high-energy species with an unpaired electron, driving reactions with otherwise unreactive molecules. Halogen A diatomic element, such as Cl2 or Br2, used to introduce functional groups via radical mechanisms. Alkyl Halide A functionalized hydrocarbon where a halogen atom is bonded to a carbon, enabling diverse organic reactions. Initiation The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated, often by splitting a diatomic halogen. Propagation The chain process where radicals react with stable molecules, regenerating the original radical and forming products. Termination The phase where two radicals combine, extinguishing each other and ending the chain reaction. Functional Group A specific atom or group of atoms in a molecule that imparts characteristic chemical reactivity. Homolytic Cleavage A bond-breaking process where each atom retains one electron, producing two radicals. Methane The simplest alkane, consisting of one carbon and four hydrogens, often used to illustrate radical halogenation. Chain Reaction A self-sustaining sequence where the product of one step initiates the next, typical in radical mechanisms. Methyl Radical A carbon-centered radical derived from methane, featuring a single unpaired electron. Ethane A two-carbon alkane, occasionally formed as a minor product during radical termination steps. Excess Halogen A condition where halogen is present in large amounts, minimizing the formation of larger hydrocarbons. Fish Hook Arrow A curved arrow notation indicating the movement of a single electron during radical reactions.
Free Radical Halogenation definitions
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