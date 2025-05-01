Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon backbone, highly stable and unreactive, commonly sourced from petroleum.

Radical A high-energy species with an unpaired electron, driving reactions with otherwise unreactive molecules.

Halogen A diatomic element, such as Cl2 or Br2, used to introduce functional groups via radical mechanisms.

Alkyl Halide A functionalized hydrocarbon where a halogen atom is bonded to a carbon, enabling diverse organic reactions.

Initiation The first step in a radical mechanism where radicals are generated, often by splitting a diatomic halogen.

Propagation The chain process where radicals react with stable molecules, regenerating the original radical and forming products.