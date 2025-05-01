Why are alkanes not considered functional groups in organic chemistry? Alkanes are not considered functional groups because they are very stable and unreactive, meaning they do not participate in most chemical reactions.

What is the main reaction that allows alkanes to become functionalized? Alkanes can undergo free radical halogenation, which allows them to react with halogens and become functionalized as alkyl halides.

What are the three steps of the radical halogenation mechanism? The three steps are initiation, propagation, and termination.

What happens during the initiation step of radical halogenation? During initiation, radicals are generated, typically by splitting a diatomic halogen (X2) using heat or light.

What is the role of the propagation step in radical halogenation? In propagation, radicals react with alkanes to form alkyl halides and regenerate the original radical, continuing the chain reaction.

How is the termination step defined in radical halogenation? Termination occurs when two radicals collide and combine, extinguishing each other and ending the chain reaction.