Organic Chemistry

Learn the toughest concepts covered in Organic Chemistry with step-by-step video tutorials and practice problems by world-class tutors.

11. Radical Reactions

Free Radical Halogenation

Alkanes are the backbone of organic molecules, yet they are almost completely unreactive.

The only reaction alkanes undergo is radical halogenation, the gateway to the rest of organic synthesis.

1

concept

The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo.

2

concept

Radical Chain Reaction Mechanism.

Alkanes will react with diatomic halogens in the presence of heat, light or any other radical initiator.

  • Think of the radical as a “hot potato” that the alkanes want to keep passing along!
3

example

Explaining the following problem.

4

example

Show the entire chain reaction mechanism.

