Alkanes are the backbone of organic molecules, yet they are almost completely unreactive.
The only reaction alkanes undergo is radical halogenation, the gateway to the rest of organic synthesis.
The one reaction that alkanes will actually undergo.
Radical Chain Reaction Mechanism.
Alkanes will react with diatomic halogens in the presence of heat, light or any other radical initiator.
Explaining the following problem.
Show the entire chain reaction mechanism.