Functional Groups quiz #10 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #10
  • How will you distinguish an unknown aldehyde from an unknown ketone?
    Aldehydes have a terminal carbonyl group (–CHO), while ketones have an internal carbonyl group (C=O bonded to two carbons).
  • Which molecule shown has a carbonyl functional group in the form of a ketone?
    A molecule with a C=O group bonded to two carbons is a ketone.
  • Which is a general representation of a secondary amine?
    A secondary amine is represented as R2NH.
  • This compound is a subunit for what class of organic compounds if it contains an amino and carboxyl group?
    It is a subunit for amino acids.
  • What is the general formula for the homologous series that includes ethene?
    The general formula for alkenes is CnH2n.
  • A compound has the molecular formula C3H8. Which class of organic compounds does it belong to?
    C3H8 is an alkane (propane).
  • What kind of compound is urea?
    Urea is an amide.
  • The complexity and variety of organic molecules is due to what property of carbon?
    Carbon’s ability to form four covalent bonds and bond to itself leads to complexity and variety.
  • What are functional groups in organic chemistry?
    Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine their chemical reactivity.
  • All organic molecules contain which element?
    All organic molecules contain carbon.
  • A feature of organic compounds not found in inorganic compounds is the presence of what?
    Organic compounds feature carbon atoms bonded to other elements.
  • What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?
    Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.
  • Which chemical group is most likely to be responsible for an organic molecule behaving as a base?
    The amino group (–NH2) is most likely responsible for basic behavior.
  • Organic molecules contain which elements?
    Organic molecules contain carbon, hydrogen, and often oxygen and nitrogen.
  • Name the functional group shown in a molecule with a –COOH group.
    The functional group is a carboxylic acid.
  • Most organic compounds contain which atoms?
    Most organic compounds contain carbon and hydrogen atoms.
  • Which organic molecules contain both an amine and carboxyl group?
    Amino acids contain both an amine and carboxyl group.
  • Which group is characteristic of thiols?
    The –SH group is characteristic of thiols.
  • Organic compounds are distinguished by molecules that contain what bonded to other elements?
    Organic compounds contain carbon bonded to other elements.
  • Which compound has a functional group that contains two oxygen atoms?
    Esters and carboxylic acids have functional groups with two oxygen atoms.
  • Using acetylene as your only source of carbon atoms, what type of compound can you synthesize?
    You can synthesize alkynes and other compounds with triple bonds.
  • A molecule contains four functional groups: alcohol, amine, carboxylic acid, and ester. What are their general formulas?
    Alcohol: –OH; Amine: –NH2; Carboxylic acid: –COOH; Ester: –COOR.
  • Which of the following is not a functional group that can bond with carbon?
    Groups such as nitro (–NO2) are less common in basic organic chemistry.
  • Which functional group does a molecule with a –COOH group have?
    It has a carboxylic acid functional group.
  • How can carbon skeletons vary?
    Carbon skeletons can vary in length, branching, and the presence of rings or double/triple bonds.
  • Which functional group shown can pick up protons and raise the pH of the surrounding solution?
    The amino group (–NH2) can pick up protons and act as a base.
  • A molecule with the formula C18H36O2 is probably a?
    It is probably a fatty acid (lipid).
  • What is the relationship between two molecules that are structural isomers?
    Structural isomers have the same molecular formula but different connectivity of atoms.
  • Identify each property as that of alcohols, ethers, or both.
    Alcohols: contain –OH, can hydrogen bond; Ethers: contain R–O–R, less hydrogen bonding; Both: contain oxygen.
  • Molecules that contain carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen are known as?
    They are known as organic compounds.
  • Ethylene is an organic compound produced by ripening fruits. What is its functional group?
    Ethylene is an alkene, containing a carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Which of the following statements about carbon skeletons is true?
    Carbon skeletons can vary in length, branching, and ring structure.
  • Which functional group can transfer energy among organic molecules?
    Phosphate groups can transfer energy, but in basic organic chemistry, functional groups like esters are involved in energy transfer.
  • How do carbon skeletons vary?
    Carbon skeletons vary in length, branching, and the presence of rings or multiple bonds.
