Functional Groups quiz #11 Flashcards
Functional Groups quiz #11
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Match each hydrocarbon class to its structure.Alkanes: single bonds; Alkenes: double bonds; Alkynes: triple bonds; Aromatics: benzene rings.What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.Which of the following is a tertiary amine?A tertiary amine has the general structure R3N.Which structure corresponds to 1-pentanol?1-pentanol has a five-carbon chain with an –OH group on the first carbon.Is the carbonyl group hydrophobic or hydrophilic?The carbonyl group is polar and hydrophilic.What is a molecule composed mostly of carbon and hydrogen with an –OH group?It is an alcohol.Which of the following statements about functional groups is true?Functional groups determine the chemical reactivity and properties of organic molecules.How can carbon skeletons differ?Carbon skeletons can differ in length, branching, and ring structure.What is a hydroxyl group?A hydroxyl group is –OH, characteristic of alcohols.Which of the following is not a polymer?Monomers and small molecules are not polymers.In molecules, C, H, O, and N atoms usually make how many bonds respectively?C: 4 bonds; H: 1 bond; O: 2 bonds; N: 3 bonds.Mixtures of organic substances and a medicinal agent are called what?They are called formulations or preparations.What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.What is a functional group?A functional group is a specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical reactivity.What is another name for acrylic monomer?Acrylic monomer is also known as methyl methacrylate.What is a functional group?A functional group is a specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical reactivity.When electrons are added to the outermost shell of a carbon atom, what does it form?Carbon forms covalent bonds with other atoms.The highlighted part of a molecule is derived from what if it contains a benzene ring?It is derived from benzene.A vegetable dye that produces reddish highlights is commonly known as what?Henna is a vegetable dye that produces reddish highlights.What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.Which of the following is an organic molecule?Any molecule containing carbon and hydrogen is organic.Organic peroxide is any carbon-containing compound with what?Organic peroxide contains an –O–O– bond between two oxygen atoms.Categorize each hydrocarbon as being saturated or unsaturated.Alkanes are saturated; alkenes and alkynes are unsaturated.What is a long chain carbon backbone?A long chain carbon backbone is a series of carbon atoms bonded together, forming the skeleton of organic molecules.The carbon that makes up organic molecules in plants is derived directly from what?It is derived directly from carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.An ingredient used in skin care products to cover (mask) odor of raw ingredients is called what?A fragrance or masking agent, often an ester, is used.What is an organic molecule with carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in a 1:2:1 proportion?A carbohydrate has this proportion.What type of organic molecule has the largest variety of structures, functions, and monomers?Proteins have the largest variety of structures, functions, and monomers.Name these organic compounds with a –COOH group.They are carboxylic acids.For a substituted cyclohexane compound, what is the parent hydrocarbon?Cyclohexane is the parent hydrocarbon.Draw the keto tautomeric form of a compound with an enol group.Replace the –OH group with a C=O group at the same carbon.Classify each molecule as an aldehyde, ketone, or neither.Aldehyde: terminal –CHO; Ketone: internal C=O; Neither: lacks C=O.What is the structure of NCNH2?NCNH2 is a nitrile with an amino group.Draw a structure containing an aldehyde functional group with a molecular formula of C3H6O.Propionaldehyde: CH3CH2CHO.Classify each molecule as an aldehyde, ketone, or neither.Aldehyde: terminal –CHO; Ketone: internal C=O; Neither: lacks C=O.Label the functional groups in a molecule containing –OH, –COOH, and –NH2.–OH: alcohol; –COOH: carboxylic acid; –NH2: amine.Classify the compound by family if it contains a –COOR group.It is an ester.For each organic compound, name the parent hydrocarbon.Remove the functional group and name the remaining carbon chain.Identify the functional group found in a molecule with a –COOH group.Carboxylic acid.Draw the neutral organic starting material for an esterification reaction.Combine a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.