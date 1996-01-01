Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Functional Groups quiz #11 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #11
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/40
  • Match each hydrocarbon class to its structure.
    Alkanes: single bonds; Alkenes: double bonds; Alkynes: triple bonds; Aromatics: benzene rings.
  • What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?
    Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.
  • Which of the following is a tertiary amine?
    A tertiary amine has the general structure R3N.
  • Which structure corresponds to 1-pentanol?
    1-pentanol has a five-carbon chain with an –OH group on the first carbon.
  • Is the carbonyl group hydrophobic or hydrophilic?
    The carbonyl group is polar and hydrophilic.
  • What is a molecule composed mostly of carbon and hydrogen with an –OH group?
    It is an alcohol.
  • Which of the following statements about functional groups is true?
    Functional groups determine the chemical reactivity and properties of organic molecules.
  • How can carbon skeletons differ?
    Carbon skeletons can differ in length, branching, and ring structure.
  • What is a hydroxyl group?
    A hydroxyl group is –OH, characteristic of alcohols.
  • Which of the following is not a polymer?
    Monomers and small molecules are not polymers.
  • In molecules, C, H, O, and N atoms usually make how many bonds respectively?
    C: 4 bonds; H: 1 bond; O: 2 bonds; N: 3 bonds.
  • Mixtures of organic substances and a medicinal agent are called what?
    They are called formulations or preparations.
  • What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?
    Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.
  • What is a functional group?
    A functional group is a specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical reactivity.
  • What is another name for acrylic monomer?
    Acrylic monomer is also known as methyl methacrylate.
  • What is a functional group?
    A functional group is a specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines its chemical reactivity.
  • When electrons are added to the outermost shell of a carbon atom, what does it form?
    Carbon forms covalent bonds with other atoms.
  • The highlighted part of a molecule is derived from what if it contains a benzene ring?
    It is derived from benzene.
  • A vegetable dye that produces reddish highlights is commonly known as what?
    Henna is a vegetable dye that produces reddish highlights.
  • What are the main functional groups in organic chemistry?
    Main functional groups include alcohols, amines, ethers, aldehydes, ketones, carboxylic acids, esters, amides, and alkyl halides.
  • Which of the following is an organic molecule?
    Any molecule containing carbon and hydrogen is organic.
  • Organic peroxide is any carbon-containing compound with what?
    Organic peroxide contains an –O–O– bond between two oxygen atoms.
  • Categorize each hydrocarbon as being saturated or unsaturated.
    Alkanes are saturated; alkenes and alkynes are unsaturated.
  • What is a long chain carbon backbone?
    A long chain carbon backbone is a series of carbon atoms bonded together, forming the skeleton of organic molecules.
  • The carbon that makes up organic molecules in plants is derived directly from what?
    It is derived directly from carbon dioxide (CO2) in the atmosphere.
  • An ingredient used in skin care products to cover (mask) odor of raw ingredients is called what?
    A fragrance or masking agent, often an ester, is used.
  • What is an organic molecule with carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen in a 1:2:1 proportion?
    A carbohydrate has this proportion.
  • What type of organic molecule has the largest variety of structures, functions, and monomers?
    Proteins have the largest variety of structures, functions, and monomers.
  • Name these organic compounds with a –COOH group.
    They are carboxylic acids.
  • For a substituted cyclohexane compound, what is the parent hydrocarbon?
    Cyclohexane is the parent hydrocarbon.
  • Draw the keto tautomeric form of a compound with an enol group.
    Replace the –OH group with a C=O group at the same carbon.
  • Classify each molecule as an aldehyde, ketone, or neither.
    Aldehyde: terminal –CHO; Ketone: internal C=O; Neither: lacks C=O.
  • What is the structure of NCNH2?
    NCNH2 is a nitrile with an amino group.
  • Draw a structure containing an aldehyde functional group with a molecular formula of C3H6O.
    Propionaldehyde: CH3CH2CHO.
  • Classify each molecule as an aldehyde, ketone, or neither.
    Aldehyde: terminal –CHO; Ketone: internal C=O; Neither: lacks C=O.
  • Label the functional groups in a molecule containing –OH, –COOH, and –NH2.
    –OH: alcohol; –COOH: carboxylic acid; –NH2: amine.
  • Classify the compound by family if it contains a –COOR group.
    It is an ester.
  • For each organic compound, name the parent hydrocarbon.
    Remove the functional group and name the remaining carbon chain.
  • Identify the functional group found in a molecule with a –COOH group.
    Carboxylic acid.
  • Draw the neutral organic starting material for an esterification reaction.
    Combine a carboxylic acid and an alcohol.