Functional Groups quiz #12 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #12
A common alkene starting material is shown below. What is its general formula?Alkenes have the general formula CnH2n.Are solvents made from natural sources such as pine and citrus oils organic?Yes, they are organic compounds.Classify these solvents as either protic or aprotic.Protic solvents contain –OH or –NH groups; aprotic solvents do not.Draw the monomer for a polymer made from vinyl acetate.The monomer is CH2=CHOCOCH3 (vinyl acetate).Classify each solvent as polar or nonpolar and as protic or aprotic.Polar: water, alcohols; Nonpolar: hexane; Protic: water, alcohols; Aprotic: acetone, DMSO.Identify the circled functional group if it is –COOH.It is a carboxylic acid.Determine the repeat unit for the polymer produced from vinyl acetate.The repeat unit is –[CH2–CH(OCOCH3)]–.Organic molecules are those that contain at least which element?Organic molecules contain at least carbon.What is the structure of OCH2CH3?It is an ethoxy group, characteristic of ethers.Modify the given carbon skeleton by adding a methyl group.Attach a –CH3 group to the carbon skeleton.Classify each structure according to its functional class if it contains –OH, –COOH, or –NH2.–OH: alcohol; –COOH: carboxylic acid; –NH2: amine.Name the highlighted chemical group in a molecule with a –COOH group.It is a carboxylic acid group.Identify the functional group in a molecule with a –COOR group.It is an ester.Is FCN polar or nonpolar?FCN is polar due to the electronegative atoms.Determine the type of alcohol represented by a structure with the –OH group on a secondary carbon.It is a secondary alcohol.What is the structure of CH3CH2CHCH(OH)?It is a secondary alcohol (2-butanol).Consider the structure of an alkyl halide. What is its general formula?The general formula is R–X, where X is a halogen.Which one of these is an amino group?The amino group is –NH2.Identify the carbon atom that should be designated as #1 in a chain with a functional group.The carbon attached to the highest priority functional group is designated as #1.What is the structure of C3H7OCl?It is an alkyl chloride with three carbons and an oxygen atom.What is the relationship between 3-chloro-3-methylhexane and methanol?They are different organic compounds: one is an alkyl halide, the other is an alcohol.How many substituents does a tertiary carbon have?A tertiary carbon has three substituents (carbon groups) attached.Thiols have structures similar to alcohols except that they contain what atom?Thiols contain a sulfur atom (–SH) instead of oxygen.Classify each of the following compounds according to its functional group: alcohol, amine, ester.Alcohol: –OH; Amine: –NH2; Ester: –COOR.Classify organic compounds by the class of their functional group.Alcohols: –OH; Aldehydes: –CHO; Ketones: C=O; Carboxylic acids: –COOH; Esters: –COOR; Amines: –NH2.Label the highlighted functional groups in a molecule with –OH, –COOH, and –NH2.–OH: alcohol; –COOH: carboxylic acid; –NH2: amine.Consider the reaction described by the equation C2H4Br2. What is the functional group present?It is an alkyl halide (dibromoethane).What is the repeat unit of polycarbonate?The repeat unit contains carbonate groups (–O–CO–O–) linked to aromatic rings.Is CN electron withdrawing?Yes, the cyano (–CN) group is electron withdrawing.What functional group is present in dibenzalacetone?Dibenzalacetone contains a ketone functional group.What is the parent chain of a compound with six carbons?The parent chain is hexane.Classify each substituent as electron donating or electron withdrawing.Alkyl groups are electron donating; nitro, cyano, and halogens are electron withdrawing.Classify each structure according to its functional group: alcohol, amine, ester.Alcohol: –OH; Amine: –NH2; Ester: –COOR.Which formula represents an organic compound?Any formula containing carbon and hydrogen, such as C2H6, is organic.Identify the structures of compounds A to E if they contain –OH, –COOH, –NH2, –COOR, and –CHO groups.A: alcohol; B: carboxylic acid; C: amine; D: ester; E: aldehyde.Is SF2 polar or nonpolar?SF2 is polar due to its bent shape and electronegative atoms.