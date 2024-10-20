Functional Groups quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are photosystems? Photosystems are complexes in chloroplasts that capture light energy for photosynthesis.

What is the active site? The active site is the region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.

What are molecular clocks? Molecular clocks are methods used to estimate the time of evolutionary divergence based on genetic mutations.

What do the gram stain results indicate about bacteria? Gram stain results indicate the type of cell wall structure in bacteria, distinguishing between gram-positive and gram-negative.

Which small molecule decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane? Cholesterol decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane.

What is an exoenzyme? An exoenzyme is an enzyme secreted by a cell that functions outside of that cell.

What does UAG code for? UAG is a stop codon in the genetic code, signaling the end of protein synthesis.

What adaptation do seed plants have in addition to the seed that is not found in seedless plants? Seed plants have pollen, which allows for fertilization without water.

What pigment traps the energy used in photosynthesis? Chlorophyll traps the energy used in photosynthesis.

Which of the following statements is true about the chemical nutrients in an ecosystem? Chemical nutrients are recycled within ecosystems, while energy flows through them.

What characterizes the fruit of seeds that are dispersed by the wind? Wind-dispersed seeds often have lightweight structures or wings to aid in travel.

The plasma of a person with type B blood has which of the following antibodies? a) Anti-A b) Anti-B c) Anti-AB d) No antibodies a) Anti-A

A plant seed contains food for the future plant. What else does it contain? A plant seed contains an embryo and a protective seed coat.

What happens when a positive regulator (proto-oncogene) is overactivated? Overactivation of a proto-oncogene can lead to uncontrolled cell division and cancer.

Which nutrient protects the body against oxidative damage? Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, protect the body against oxidative damage.

What are the biotic and abiotic components of biogeochemical cycles? Biotic components include living organisms, while abiotic components include non-living factors like water, air, and minerals.

What is the role of restriction enzymes? Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for genetic manipulation.

Which group of plants makes up about 90% of all plants? Angiosperms make up about 90% of all plants.

Which statement correctly describes macromolecules? Macromolecules are large molecules essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.

Which organisms are producers? Plants, algae, and some bacteria are producers because they can perform photosynthesis.

What process does cyanobacteria perform? Cyanobacteria perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.

Why are accessory pigments necessary in photosystems? Accessory pigments capture additional light wavelengths, increasing the efficiency of photosynthesis.

Which of the following foods is a significant source of non-heme iron? a) Red meat b) Spinach c) Chicken d) Fish b) Spinach

Why is life based on carbon-based molecules? Carbon's ability to form stable covalent bonds with many elements, including itself, allows for the diversity of organic molecules essential for life.

What is another name for autotrophs? Autotrophs are also known as producers.

What are the four kingdoms that make up the domain Eukarya? The four kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.

A lichen is made up of which two types of organisms? A lichen is a symbiotic association between a fungus and an alga or cyanobacterium.

What is a cotyledon? A cotyledon is an embryonic leaf in seed-bearing plants, often the first leaves to appear from a germinating seed.

Which of the following traits do archaeans and bacteria share? Both archaeans and bacteria are prokaryotic, lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.

Which of the following is not associated with viruses? a) Capsid b) Ribosomes c) Nucleic acid d) Envelope b) Ribosomes

What is one difference between ubiquinones and cytochromes? Ubiquinones are lipid-soluble electron carriers, while cytochromes are proteins with heme groups that transfer electrons.

What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer? An amino group and a carboxyl group are bound to the central carbon of every amino acid.

What important role does lignin play in vascular plants? Lignin provides structural support and rigidity to the cell walls of vascular plants.

What are fungal filaments called? Fungal filaments are called hyphae.

What is a synthetic medium? A synthetic medium is a growth medium where all the chemical components are known and precisely measured.

What term is used to describe organisms that can generate their own food from inorganic compounds? These organisms are called autotrophs.

What characteristic of short tandem repeat DNA makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting? Short tandem repeats are highly variable among individuals, making them useful for identifying genetic differences.

Which of the following is not a gymnosperm? a) Pine b) Spruce c) Fern d) Cycad c) Fern

Which of the following can be characteristics of algae? a) Photosynthetic b) Multicellular c) Aquatic d) All of the above d) All of the above