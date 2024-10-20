Skip to main content
Functional Groups quiz #3 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #3
  • What are photosystems?
    Photosystems are complexes in chloroplasts that capture light energy for photosynthesis.
  • What is the active site?
    The active site is the region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.
  • What are molecular clocks?
    Molecular clocks are methods used to estimate the time of evolutionary divergence based on genetic mutations.
  • What do the gram stain results indicate about bacteria?
    Gram stain results indicate the type of cell wall structure in bacteria, distinguishing between gram-positive and gram-negative.
  • Which small molecule decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane?
    Cholesterol decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane.
  • What is an exoenzyme?
    An exoenzyme is an enzyme secreted by a cell that functions outside of that cell.
  • What does UAG code for?
    UAG is a stop codon in the genetic code, signaling the end of protein synthesis.
  • What adaptation do seed plants have in addition to the seed that is not found in seedless plants?
    Seed plants have pollen, which allows for fertilization without water.
  • What pigment traps the energy used in photosynthesis?
    Chlorophyll traps the energy used in photosynthesis.
  • Which of the following statements is true about the chemical nutrients in an ecosystem?
    Chemical nutrients are recycled within ecosystems, while energy flows through them.
  • What characterizes the fruit of seeds that are dispersed by the wind?
    Wind-dispersed seeds often have lightweight structures or wings to aid in travel.
  • The plasma of a person with type B blood has which of the following antibodies? a) Anti-A b) Anti-B c) Anti-AB d) No antibodies
    a) Anti-A
  • A plant seed contains food for the future plant. What else does it contain?
    A plant seed contains an embryo and a protective seed coat.
  • What happens when a positive regulator (proto-oncogene) is overactivated?
    Overactivation of a proto-oncogene can lead to uncontrolled cell division and cancer.
  • Which nutrient protects the body against oxidative damage?
    Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, protect the body against oxidative damage.
  • What are the biotic and abiotic components of biogeochemical cycles?
    Biotic components include living organisms, while abiotic components include non-living factors like water, air, and minerals.
  • What is the role of restriction enzymes?
    Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for genetic manipulation.
  • Which group of plants makes up about 90% of all plants?
    Angiosperms make up about 90% of all plants.
  • Which statement correctly describes macromolecules?
    Macromolecules are large molecules essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.
  • Which organisms are producers?
    Plants, algae, and some bacteria are producers because they can perform photosynthesis.
  • What process does cyanobacteria perform?
    Cyanobacteria perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.
  • Why are accessory pigments necessary in photosystems?
    Accessory pigments capture additional light wavelengths, increasing the efficiency of photosynthesis.
  • Which of the following foods is a significant source of non-heme iron? a) Red meat b) Spinach c) Chicken d) Fish
    b) Spinach
  • Why is life based on carbon-based molecules?
    Carbon's ability to form stable covalent bonds with many elements, including itself, allows for the diversity of organic molecules essential for life.
  • What is another name for autotrophs?
    Autotrophs are also known as producers.
  • What are the four kingdoms that make up the domain Eukarya?
    The four kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
  • A lichen is made up of which two types of organisms?
    A lichen is a symbiotic association between a fungus and an alga or cyanobacterium.
  • What is a cotyledon?
    A cotyledon is an embryonic leaf in seed-bearing plants, often the first leaves to appear from a germinating seed.
  • Which of the following traits do archaeans and bacteria share?
    Both archaeans and bacteria are prokaryotic, lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
  • Which of the following is not associated with viruses? a) Capsid b) Ribosomes c) Nucleic acid d) Envelope
    b) Ribosomes
  • What is one difference between ubiquinones and cytochromes?
    Ubiquinones are lipid-soluble electron carriers, while cytochromes are proteins with heme groups that transfer electrons.
  • What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?
    An amino group and a carboxyl group are bound to the central carbon of every amino acid.
  • What important role does lignin play in vascular plants?
    Lignin provides structural support and rigidity to the cell walls of vascular plants.
  • What are fungal filaments called?
    Fungal filaments are called hyphae.
  • What is a synthetic medium?
    A synthetic medium is a growth medium where all the chemical components are known and precisely measured.
  • What term is used to describe organisms that can generate their own food from inorganic compounds?
    These organisms are called autotrophs.
  • What characteristic of short tandem repeat DNA makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?
    Short tandem repeats are highly variable among individuals, making them useful for identifying genetic differences.
  • Which of the following is not a gymnosperm? a) Pine b) Spruce c) Fern d) Cycad
    c) Fern
  • Which of the following can be characteristics of algae? a) Photosynthetic b) Multicellular c) Aquatic d) All of the above
    d) All of the above
