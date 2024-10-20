Functional Groups quiz #3 Flashcards
Functional Groups quiz #3
- What are photosystems?Photosystems are complexes in chloroplasts that capture light energy for photosynthesis.
- What is the active site?The active site is the region on an enzyme where substrate molecules bind and undergo a chemical reaction.
- What are molecular clocks?Molecular clocks are methods used to estimate the time of evolutionary divergence based on genetic mutations.
- What do the gram stain results indicate about bacteria?Gram stain results indicate the type of cell wall structure in bacteria, distinguishing between gram-positive and gram-negative.
- Which small molecule decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane?Cholesterol decreases the fluidity of the plasma membrane.
- What is an exoenzyme?An exoenzyme is an enzyme secreted by a cell that functions outside of that cell.
- What does UAG code for?UAG is a stop codon in the genetic code, signaling the end of protein synthesis.
- What adaptation do seed plants have in addition to the seed that is not found in seedless plants?Seed plants have pollen, which allows for fertilization without water.
- What pigment traps the energy used in photosynthesis?Chlorophyll traps the energy used in photosynthesis.
- Which of the following statements is true about the chemical nutrients in an ecosystem?Chemical nutrients are recycled within ecosystems, while energy flows through them.
- What characterizes the fruit of seeds that are dispersed by the wind?Wind-dispersed seeds often have lightweight structures or wings to aid in travel.
- The plasma of a person with type B blood has which of the following antibodies? a) Anti-A b) Anti-B c) Anti-AB d) No antibodiesa) Anti-A
- A plant seed contains food for the future plant. What else does it contain?A plant seed contains an embryo and a protective seed coat.
- What happens when a positive regulator (proto-oncogene) is overactivated?Overactivation of a proto-oncogene can lead to uncontrolled cell division and cancer.
- Which nutrient protects the body against oxidative damage?Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and vitamin E, protect the body against oxidative damage.
- What are the biotic and abiotic components of biogeochemical cycles?Biotic components include living organisms, while abiotic components include non-living factors like water, air, and minerals.
- What is the role of restriction enzymes?Restriction enzymes cut DNA at specific sequences, allowing for genetic manipulation.
- Which group of plants makes up about 90% of all plants?Angiosperms make up about 90% of all plants.
- Which statement correctly describes macromolecules?Macromolecules are large molecules essential for life, including carbohydrates, proteins, lipids, and nucleic acids.
- Which organisms are producers?Plants, algae, and some bacteria are producers because they can perform photosynthesis.
- What process does cyanobacteria perform?Cyanobacteria perform photosynthesis, converting light energy into chemical energy.
- Why are accessory pigments necessary in photosystems?Accessory pigments capture additional light wavelengths, increasing the efficiency of photosynthesis.
- Which of the following foods is a significant source of non-heme iron? a) Red meat b) Spinach c) Chicken d) Fishb) Spinach
- Why is life based on carbon-based molecules?Carbon's ability to form stable covalent bonds with many elements, including itself, allows for the diversity of organic molecules essential for life.
- What is another name for autotrophs?Autotrophs are also known as producers.
- What are the four kingdoms that make up the domain Eukarya?The four kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.
- A lichen is made up of which two types of organisms?A lichen is a symbiotic association between a fungus and an alga or cyanobacterium.
- What is a cotyledon?A cotyledon is an embryonic leaf in seed-bearing plants, often the first leaves to appear from a germinating seed.
- Which of the following traits do archaeans and bacteria share?Both archaeans and bacteria are prokaryotic, lacking a nucleus and membrane-bound organelles.
- Which of the following is not associated with viruses? a) Capsid b) Ribosomes c) Nucleic acid d) Envelopeb) Ribosomes
- What is one difference between ubiquinones and cytochromes?Ubiquinones are lipid-soluble electron carriers, while cytochromes are proteins with heme groups that transfer electrons.
- What two functional groups are bound to the central carbon of every free amino acid monomer?An amino group and a carboxyl group are bound to the central carbon of every amino acid.
- What important role does lignin play in vascular plants?Lignin provides structural support and rigidity to the cell walls of vascular plants.
- What are fungal filaments called?Fungal filaments are called hyphae.
- What is a synthetic medium?A synthetic medium is a growth medium where all the chemical components are known and precisely measured.
- What term is used to describe organisms that can generate their own food from inorganic compounds?These organisms are called autotrophs.
- What characteristic of short tandem repeat DNA makes it useful for DNA fingerprinting?Short tandem repeats are highly variable among individuals, making them useful for identifying genetic differences.
- Which of the following is not a gymnosperm? a) Pine b) Spruce c) Fern d) Cycadc) Fern
- Which of the following can be characteristics of algae? a) Photosynthetic b) Multicellular c) Aquatic d) All of the aboved) All of the above
