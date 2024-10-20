Functional Groups quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

What are pyrimidine dimers? Pyrimidine dimers are covalent linkages between two adjacent pyrimidine bases in DNA, often caused by UV radiation.

What is the key difference between photoheterotrophs and photoautotrophs? Photoheterotrophs use light for energy but require organic compounds for carbon, while photoautotrophs use light for energy and carbon dioxide as a carbon source.

What is the function of a photosynthetic pigment? Photosynthetic pigments absorb light energy and convert it into chemical energy during photosynthesis.

How does carbon’s high valence relate to its ability to form these large and complex biomolecules? Carbon's high valence allows it to form four covalent bonds, enabling the construction of complex and diverse organic molecules.

Which two groups comprise the seed plants? The two groups are gymnosperms and angiosperms.

Which of the following is an agar plate that can indicate whether an organism ferments lactose? a) MacConkey agar b) Blood agar c) Nutrient agar d) Sabouraud agar a) MacConkey agar

What is the function of rubisco? Rubisco is an enzyme that catalyzes the first step of carbon fixation in the Calvin cycle of photosynthesis.

Which microorganisms have a thick layer of peptidoglycan? Gram-positive bacteria have a thick layer of peptidoglycan in their cell walls.

What are the four most abundant elements found in living organisms? The four most abundant elements are carbon, hydrogen, oxygen, and nitrogen.

What is immersion oil and why is it used? Immersion oil is used in microscopy to increase resolution by reducing light refraction between the slide and the objective lens.

How do legume plants and nitrogen-fixing bacteria have a symbiotic relationship? Legume plants provide carbohydrates to nitrogen-fixing bacteria, which in turn convert atmospheric nitrogen into a form usable by the plant.

Which of the following is not true about minerals? a) They are inorganic. b) They are essential nutrients. c) They provide energy. d) They are required in small amounts. c) They provide energy.

Which of the following is a plant that hosts nitrogen-fixing bacteria? a) Wheat b) Rice c) Soybean d) Corn c) Soybean

What are the four kingdoms of the domain Eukarya? The four kingdoms are Animalia, Plantae, Fungi, and Protista.

Which of the following is not a macronutrient? a) Carbohydrate b) Protein c) Vitamin d) Fat c) Vitamin

What is an ecosystem service that performs the same function as a pesticide? Biological control, such as the use of natural predators, is an ecosystem service that can reduce pest populations.

In which environment are you most likely to encounter a hyperthermophile? Hyperthermophiles are most likely found in environments with extremely high temperatures, such as hot springs or hydrothermal vents.

Which of the following is not a pyrimidine? a) Cytosine b) Thymine c) Uracil d) Adenine d) Adenine

Which of the following is true of the sequence called the TATA box? The TATA box is a DNA sequence that indicates where a genetic sequence can be read and decoded.

The main difference between hydrophilic and hydrophobic is that hydrophilic is what? Hydrophilic substances are attracted to water and can dissolve in it, while hydrophobic substances repel water.

Which of the following functional groups are polar? a) Hydroxyl b) Methyl c) Carbonyl d) Both a and c d) Both a and c

What functional group pairing allows one amino acid to bond with another? The carboxyl group of one amino acid bonds with the amino group of another, forming a peptide bond.

Which of the following is not a primary taste? a) Sweet b) Sour c) Spicy d) Bitter c) Spicy

Which of the following is considered a micronutrient in fertilizer? a) Nitrogen b) Phosphorus c) Potassium d) Zinc d) Zinc

Which of the following organisms is a primary producer? a) Deer b) Algae c) Wolf d) Mushroom b) Algae

Which plant pigment traps most of the light energy used in photosynthesis? Chlorophyll traps most of the light energy used in photosynthesis.

Which codon codes for tryptophan? The codon UGG codes for tryptophan.

Why are estuaries very productive ecosystems? Estuaries are productive because they receive nutrients from both rivers and the ocean, supporting diverse plant and animal life.

What is the difference between a macronutrient and a micronutrient? Macronutrients are required in large amounts and provide energy, while micronutrients are needed in smaller amounts and support various physiological functions.

What are the 6 categories of nutrients? The six categories of nutrients are carbohydrates, proteins, fats, vitamins, minerals, and water.

Which of the following statements about nutrients is correct? a) All nutrients provide energy. b) Nutrients are only found in plants. c) Nutrients are essential for growth and maintenance. d) Nutrients are not necessary for survival. c) Nutrients are essential for growth and maintenance.

Which of the following is an amino group? a) -OH b) -NH2 c) -COOH d) -SH b) -NH2

What are prosthetic groups? Prosthetic groups are non-polypeptide units tightly bound to proteins that are essential for their biological activity.

Which of these is a signal molecule? a) Glucose b) Insulin c) Water d) Oxygen b) Insulin

Which of the following is not a function of vitamins? a) Energy production b) Immune function c) Bone health d) Enzyme cofactor a) Energy production

What type of chemical bond joins a functional group to the carbon skeleton of a large molecule? Covalent bonds join functional groups to the carbon skeleton of a large molecule.

What are the advantages of a plant having multiple pigments in their leaves? Multiple pigments allow plants to absorb a wider range of light wavelengths, increasing photosynthetic efficiency.

Plants only require photosynthesis for growth. Why is this statement incorrect? Plants also require nutrients from the soil, such as nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium, for growth and development.

Which of the following is a difference between C4 and CAM plants? C4 plants fix carbon in mesophyll cells and bundle-sheath cells, while CAM plants fix carbon at night and store it for daytime photosynthesis.