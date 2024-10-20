Functional Groups quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 39 ) Hide definitions

Etiolation is a set of morphological adaptations for growing under what condition? Etiolation occurs in plants growing in the absence of light, resulting in pale, elongated stems and undeveloped leaves.

What is the main role of the pigment molecules within the antenna or light-harvesting complex? The main role is to capture light energy and transfer it to the reaction center of the photosystem.

Which of these is a carboxyl group? a) -OH b) -COOH c) -NH2 d) -SH b) -COOH

Which of the following is not one of the six classes of nutrients? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Water d) Fiber d) Fiber

What does a plant gain from having more than one pigment? Having multiple pigments allows a plant to absorb a broader spectrum of light, enhancing photosynthesis.

Which gene is responsible for producing the protein that converts lactose to allolactose? The lacZ gene in the lac operon is responsible for producing β-galactosidase, which converts lactose to allolactose.

What is the function of Taq polymerase? Taq polymerase is used in PCR to amplify DNA sequences, as it is stable at high temperatures.

Which type of organic compound is the major component of a plant cell wall? Cellulose, a carbohydrate, is the major component of a plant cell wall.

Which of the following statements accurately describes a difference between viruses and bacteria? Viruses are non-living entities that require a host cell to replicate, while bacteria are living organisms that can reproduce independently.

Which of the following type of molecules are the A and B antigens? a) Proteins b) Lipids c) Carbohydrates d) Nucleic acids c) Carbohydrates

Which statement is true of endotoxins? Endotoxins are components of the outer membrane of gram-negative bacteria that can cause strong immune responses.

Why is carbon essential to life? Carbon's ability to form stable covalent bonds with many elements, including itself, allows for the diversity of organic molecules essential for life.

Which of the following is an enzyme? a) Hemoglobin b) Insulin c) Amylase d) Collagen c) Amylase

The tetracyclines bind to which of the following structures? a) DNA b) Ribosomes c) Cell wall d) Plasma membrane b) Ribosomes

What do hydrophobic and hydrophilic mean? Hydrophobic means 'water-repelling,' while hydrophilic means 'water-attracting.'

Why are photosynthetic organisms green? Photosynthetic organisms are green because chlorophyll reflects green light.

What is the defining element found in organic compounds? Carbon is the defining element found in organic compounds.

What goal does taxonomy accomplish? Taxonomy classifies and names organisms, organizing them into a hierarchical structure based on evolutionary relationships.

How did Robert Whittaker change classification? Robert Whittaker proposed a five-kingdom classification system, separating organisms into Monera, Protista, Fungi, Plantae, and Animalia.

Which of the following is one of the basic tastes to which the tongue responds? a) Sweet b) Spicy c) Metallic d) Astringent a) Sweet

Which of the following are organic compounds? a) Water b) Glucose c) Sodium chloride d) Carbon dioxide b) Glucose

What is the difference between gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria? Gram-positive bacteria have a thick peptidoglycan layer and no outer membrane, while gram-negative bacteria have a thin peptidoglycan layer and an outer membrane.

What causes the dark coloration of the moths? The dark coloration of moths is caused by a genetic mutation that provides camouflage in polluted environments.

How do fungi obtain nutrition? Fungi obtain nutrition by absorbing organic matter from their environment, often through the secretion of digestive enzymes.

Which macromolecule does not provide energy? a) Carbohydrates b) Proteins c) Nucleic acids d) Fats c) Nucleic acids

Why are some organisms called producers? Organisms are called producers because they can synthesize their own food through photosynthesis or chemosynthesis.

Which of the following is an accurate characteristic of bacterial cell walls? Bacterial cell walls are composed of peptidoglycan, providing structural support and shape.

What is a stack of thylakoids called? A stack of thylakoids is called a granum.

Why do fungal cell walls make a good target for some antifungals? Fungal cell walls contain chitin, which is not found in human cells, making it a good target for antifungals.

Which of the following statements about methane is false? a) Methane is a greenhouse gas. b) Methane is a hydrocarbon. c) Methane is a solid at room temperature. d) Methane is produced by anaerobic bacteria. c) Methane is a solid at room temperature.

Which of the following would be regarded as an organic molecule? a) Water b) Carbon dioxide c) Methane d) Sodium chloride c) Methane

Which of the following is not a chemical class of neurotransmitters? a) Amino acids b) Peptides c) Steroids d) Biogenic amines c) Steroids

Members of which phylum produce a club-shaped structure that contains spores? Members of the phylum Basidiomycota produce a club-shaped structure called a basidium that contains spores.

What is the hyperchromic effect? The hyperchromic effect is the increase in UV absorbance of DNA as it denatures and the strands separate.

Which of these is the most diverse group of plants? a) Bryophytes b) Ferns c) Gymnosperms d) Angiosperms d) Angiosperms

Which of the following plant characteristics are not found in green algae? a) Chlorophyll b) Cellulose cell walls c) Vascular tissue d) Photosynthesis c) Vascular tissue

Which of the following statements about dietary fiber is true? a) It is digested by the human body. b) It helps regulate blood sugar levels. c) It provides a significant amount of energy. d) It is a type of protein. b) It helps regulate blood sugar levels.

Which of the following is not a component of a virus? a) Capsid b) Nucleic acid c) Ribosome d) Envelope c) Ribosome