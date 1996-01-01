Skip to main content
Functional Groups quiz #7 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #7
  • What is the name of the functional group attached to a hydrocarbon with a –OH group?
    The functional group is called a hydroxyl group, characteristic of alcohols.
  • Which element is present in all organic compounds?
    Carbon is present in all organic compounds.
  • Which of the following compounds does not have an alpha hydrogen?
    A compound with a quaternary carbon adjacent to a functional group does not have an alpha hydrogen.
  • Which compound is saturated?
    Alkanes are saturated compounds, containing only single bonds.
  • Which group consists entirely of organic molecules?
    A group containing molecules with carbon and hydrogen atoms consists entirely of organic molecules.
  • Which type of organic molecules are relatively stable and unreactive?
    Alkanes are relatively stable and unreactive organic molecules.
  • Which of the following molecules contain the same functional groups?
    Molecules with identical arrangements of atoms, such as two alcohols or two ketones, contain the same functional groups.
  • Which of the following molecules is an amide?
    An amide contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (–CONH2, –CONHR, or –CONR2).
  • Which formula can represent an alkyne?
    An alkyne can be represented by the formula CnH2n–2, such as C2H2.
  • Which compound contains a triple bond?
    Alkynes contain a carbon-carbon triple bond.
  • How many different primary alcohols have the molecular formula C4H10O?
    There are two different primary alcohols with the formula C4H10O.
  • Which of the following compounds is an acyl chloride?
    An acyl chloride contains the functional group –COCl.
  • Which functional group contains a nitrogen atom and an oxygen atom?
    The amide functional group contains both a nitrogen atom and an oxygen atom.
  • Which formula represents an alkane?
    The general formula for an alkane is CnH2n+2.
  • Which of the following is an example of an organic compound?
    Methane (CH4) is an example of an organic compound.
  • Which items are organic?
    Items containing carbon and hydrogen atoms are organic.
  • Which compound is a secondary amine?
    A secondary amine has the general structure R2NH.
  • What is the relationship between salicylic acid and aspirin?
    Aspirin is an ester derivative of salicylic acid.
  • Which compound contains an ester functional group?
    A compound with the functional group –COOR is an ester.
  • How many primary carbons does butane have?
    Butane has two primary carbons.
  • Which of the following molecules is a carboxylic acid?
    A molecule containing the –COOH functional group is a carboxylic acid.
  • Which compound can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid?
    A primary alcohol or an aldehyde can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid.
  • What functional group is present in a carboxylic acid?
    The carboxyl group (–COOH) is present in a carboxylic acid.
  • What group distinguishes aldehydes from most other classes of compounds?
    Aldehydes are distinguished by the terminal carbonyl group (–CHO).
  • Which functional groups react in a Fischer esterification reaction?
    A carboxylic acid and an alcohol react in a Fischer esterification.
  • What monomer is used to form poly(vinyl acetate)?
    Vinyl acetate is the monomer used to form poly(vinyl acetate).
  • Which functional group contains a nitrogen atom?
    Amines and amides contain a nitrogen atom.
  • Which of the following compounds contains an aldehyde functional group?
    A compound with the –CHO group contains an aldehyde functional group.
  • Which of the following is a carboxylic acid?
    A compound with the –COOH group is a carboxylic acid.
  • Which functional group is found in methyl ethanoate?
    Methyl ethanoate contains an ester functional group (–COO–).
  • All organic molecules have what element in common?
    All organic molecules contain carbon.
  • Hydrocarbons are composed primarily of which two elements?
    Hydrocarbons are composed primarily of carbon and hydrogen.
  • Which of the following correctly matches molecules to the names of their functional groups?
    A molecule with –OH is an alcohol; with –COOH is a carboxylic acid; with –NH2 is an amine.
  • Which of the following compounds contains a ketone functional group?
    A compound with a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbons is a ketone.
  • Which compound is an ester?
    A compound with the functional group –COOR is an ester.
  • Which functional group contains nitrogen?
    Amines and amides contain nitrogen.
  • What would the molecule 2-ethyl-1-hexene be classified as?
    2-ethyl-1-hexene is classified as an alkene due to the carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Which of the following compounds is considered organic?
    Any compound containing carbon and hydrogen is considered organic.
  • Which of the following contains double bonds?
    Alkenes and aromatic compounds contain double bonds.
  • What type of organic compound is soap?
    Soap is a salt of a carboxylic acid (fatty acid).