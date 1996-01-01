Functional Groups quiz #7 Flashcards
Functional Groups quiz #7
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
What is the name of the functional group attached to a hydrocarbon with a –OH group?The functional group is called a hydroxyl group, characteristic of alcohols.Which element is present in all organic compounds?Carbon is present in all organic compounds.Which of the following compounds does not have an alpha hydrogen?A compound with a quaternary carbon adjacent to a functional group does not have an alpha hydrogen.Which compound is saturated?Alkanes are saturated compounds, containing only single bonds.Which group consists entirely of organic molecules?A group containing molecules with carbon and hydrogen atoms consists entirely of organic molecules.Which type of organic molecules are relatively stable and unreactive?Alkanes are relatively stable and unreactive organic molecules.Which of the following molecules contain the same functional groups?Molecules with identical arrangements of atoms, such as two alcohols or two ketones, contain the same functional groups.Which of the following molecules is an amide?An amide contains a carbonyl group (C=O) directly bonded to a nitrogen atom (–CONH2, –CONHR, or –CONR2).Which formula can represent an alkyne?An alkyne can be represented by the formula CnH2n–2, such as C2H2.Which compound contains a triple bond?Alkynes contain a carbon-carbon triple bond.How many different primary alcohols have the molecular formula C4H10O?There are two different primary alcohols with the formula C4H10O.Which of the following compounds is an acyl chloride?An acyl chloride contains the functional group –COCl.Which functional group contains a nitrogen atom and an oxygen atom?The amide functional group contains both a nitrogen atom and an oxygen atom.Which formula represents an alkane?The general formula for an alkane is CnH2n+2.Which of the following is an example of an organic compound?Methane (CH4) is an example of an organic compound.Which items are organic?Items containing carbon and hydrogen atoms are organic.Which compound is a secondary amine?A secondary amine has the general structure R2NH.What is the relationship between salicylic acid and aspirin?Aspirin is an ester derivative of salicylic acid.Which compound contains an ester functional group?A compound with the functional group –COOR is an ester.How many primary carbons does butane have?Butane has two primary carbons.Which of the following molecules is a carboxylic acid?A molecule containing the –COOH functional group is a carboxylic acid.Which compound can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid?A primary alcohol or an aldehyde can be oxidized to a carboxylic acid.What functional group is present in a carboxylic acid?The carboxyl group (–COOH) is present in a carboxylic acid.What group distinguishes aldehydes from most other classes of compounds?Aldehydes are distinguished by the terminal carbonyl group (–CHO).Which functional groups react in a Fischer esterification reaction?A carboxylic acid and an alcohol react in a Fischer esterification.What monomer is used to form poly(vinyl acetate)?Vinyl acetate is the monomer used to form poly(vinyl acetate).Which functional group contains a nitrogen atom?Amines and amides contain a nitrogen atom.Which of the following compounds contains an aldehyde functional group?A compound with the –CHO group contains an aldehyde functional group.Which of the following is a carboxylic acid?A compound with the –COOH group is a carboxylic acid.Which functional group is found in methyl ethanoate?Methyl ethanoate contains an ester functional group (–COO–).All organic molecules have what element in common?All organic molecules contain carbon.Hydrocarbons are composed primarily of which two elements?Hydrocarbons are composed primarily of carbon and hydrogen.Which of the following correctly matches molecules to the names of their functional groups?A molecule with –OH is an alcohol; with –COOH is a carboxylic acid; with –NH2 is an amine.Which of the following compounds contains a ketone functional group?A compound with a carbonyl group (C=O) bonded to two carbons is a ketone.Which compound is an ester?A compound with the functional group –COOR is an ester.Which functional group contains nitrogen?Amines and amides contain nitrogen.What would the molecule 2-ethyl-1-hexene be classified as?2-ethyl-1-hexene is classified as an alkene due to the carbon-carbon double bond.Which of the following compounds is considered organic?Any compound containing carbon and hydrogen is considered organic.Which of the following contains double bonds?Alkenes and aromatic compounds contain double bonds.What type of organic compound is soap?Soap is a salt of a carboxylic acid (fatty acid).