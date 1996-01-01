Skip to main content
Functional Groups quiz #8 Flashcards

Functional Groups quiz #8
  • What is the fundamental element found in all organic compounds studied by chemists?
    Carbon is the fundamental element in all organic compounds.
  • What do all organic compounds contain?
    All organic compounds contain carbon.
  • Which functional group is found in an amine?
    The amino group (–NH2, –NHR, or –NR2) is found in amines.
  • Which structure represents an amine?
    A structure with a nitrogen atom bonded to carbon and/or hydrogen atoms represents an amine.
  • Which group is the least reactive among alkanes, alkenes, and alkynes?
    Alkanes are the least reactive among these hydrocarbon groups.
  • What two elements have four valence electrons and are capable of forming long covalent chains?
    Carbon and silicon both have four valence electrons and can form long covalent chains.
  • Which of the following compounds contains an ether functional group?
    A compound with the functional group R–O–R is an ether.
  • Which element is always associated with organic chemistry?
    Carbon is always associated with organic chemistry.
  • What kind of taste do carboxylic acids have?
    Carboxylic acids typically have a sour taste.
  • Which portion of a molecule represents a carboxylic acid?
    The portion containing the –COOH group represents a carboxylic acid.
  • Which example is most likely an organic compound?
    A compound containing carbon and hydrogen, such as CH4, is most likely organic.
  • Which molecule corresponds to the monomer used to produce poly(vinyl acetate)?
    Vinyl acetate is the monomer used to produce poly(vinyl acetate).
  • Which of the following is/are ylides?
    Ylides are compounds with adjacent positive and negative charges on different atoms, typically involving phosphorus or sulfur.
  • What chemical process is responsible for the smell of vinegar in an old bottle of aspirin?
    Hydrolysis of aspirin produces acetic acid, which gives the smell of vinegar.
  • What is the organic compound with the general formula R–X?
    The general formula R–X represents an alkyl halide, where X is a halogen.
  • Which molecule is an ester?
    A molecule with the functional group –COOR is an ester.
  • Which organic molecules contain both an amine and carboxyl group?
    Amino acids contain both an amine (–NH2) and a carboxyl (–COOH) group.
  • The COOH group represents which functional group?
    The COOH group represents the carboxylic acid functional group.
  • Which of these functional groups contains nitrogen?
    Amines and amides contain nitrogen.
  • What functional group is revealed by a strong IR absorption near 1700 cm–1?
    A strong IR absorption near 1700 cm–1 indicates a carbonyl (C=O) functional group.
  • Which of the following contains triple bonds?
    Alkynes contain carbon-carbon triple bonds.
  • How many lone pairs of electrons does the oxygen in a carbonyl group have?
    The oxygen in a carbonyl group has two lone pairs of electrons.
  • Which of the following formulas represents an organic compound?
    Any formula containing carbon and hydrogen, such as C2H6, represents an organic compound.
  • Which of the following is a benzylic cation?
    A benzylic cation is a carbocation adjacent to a benzene ring.
  • Which is a compound that contains carbon?
    Any organic compound contains carbon.
  • What do methane (CH4) and butane (C4H10) have in common?
    Both methane and butane are alkanes, saturated hydrocarbons containing only single bonds.
  • Which functional groups are associated with a dehydration reaction?
    Alcohols and carboxylic acids are commonly involved in dehydration reactions, such as esterification.
  • What element do all organic compounds contain: carbon, hydrogen, nitrogen, or oxygen?
    All organic compounds contain carbon.
  • Which of the following would not be considered an organic compound?
    Compounds lacking carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as NaCl, are not considered organic.
  • All organic compounds contain which element?
    All organic compounds contain carbon.
  • How many carbon atoms are in butane?
    Butane contains four carbon atoms.
  • Which of the following is an example of an organic chemical compound?
    Ethanol (C2H5OH) is an example of an organic chemical compound.
  • What are defined as repeating units in all organic compounds?
    Monomers are repeating units in polymers, which are large organic compounds.
  • Why is carbon present in so many types of molecules?
    Carbon can form four covalent bonds, allowing for a variety of structures and large molecules.
  • Which of the following describes an organic compound?
    An organic compound contains carbon atoms bonded to other elements, usually hydrogen.
  • How many hydrogen atoms is the carbonyl group in a ketone bonded to?
    The carbonyl carbon in a ketone is bonded to zero hydrogen atoms; it is bonded to two carbons.
  • Alkenes are referred to as what type of compounds?
    Alkenes are unsaturated hydrocarbons containing at least one carbon-carbon double bond.
  • Which of the following is not organic?
    Compounds without carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as NaCl, are not organic.
  • Alcohols contain which functional group?
    Alcohols contain the hydroxyl (–OH) functional group.
  • Which of the following is a terpene?
    Terpenes are organic compounds built from isoprene units, often found in essential oils.