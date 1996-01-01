Functional Groups quiz #9 Flashcards
Functional Groups quiz #9
You can tap to flip the card.
Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.1/40
Which structure contains the alkyne functional group?A structure with a carbon-carbon triple bond contains the alkyne functional group.Which of the following is not a functional group found in penicillin?Functional groups not found in penicillin include nitro groups.Which structure is a D-2-ketotetrose?A D-2-ketotetrose is a four-carbon sugar with a ketone at the second carbon.Which atom is bonded to the carbon atom in the functional group of a ketone?In a ketone, the carbonyl carbon is bonded to two other carbon atoms.How many non-polar bonds does CH3OH contain?CH3OH contains three C–H non-polar bonds.Which of these nutrients can be found in all organic compounds?Carbon is found in all organic compounds.A molecule with the chemical formula C57H110O6 is an example of which type of organic molecule?C57H110O6 is an example of a lipid (fat).Which of these elements is rarely found in organic molecules?Elements such as sodium (Na) are rarely found in organic molecules.The compound shown here is classified as what type of organic compound if it contains a –COOH group?It is classified as a carboxylic acid.Which of the following structures is a correct representation of an alcohol?A structure with a hydroxyl group (–OH) attached to a carbon is an alcohol.Which functional group was introduced as a result of the transformation from an alcohol to a carboxylic acid?The carboxyl (–COOH) group is introduced.Which of the following is true with regard to organic molecules?Organic molecules contain carbon and often hydrogen; they may have functional groups that determine their reactivity.Which of the following could be the structure of C3H6O3?C3H6O3 could be a carboxylic acid, an ester, or a hydroxy acid.Which of the following compounds are aromatic?Compounds containing a benzene ring are aromatic.Which of the following accurately describes the functional groups in a compound with both –OH and –COOH groups?The compound contains both a hydroxyl (alcohol) and a carboxyl (carboxylic acid) group.Which of the following statements are true about C4H4?C4H4 is an unsaturated hydrocarbon and may be cyclic or contain multiple bonds.What uses can a model of an organic molecule made from a modeling kit have?A model can help visualize molecular geometry, bonding, and functional group locations.What type of nitrogen functional group is shown if nitrogen is bonded to two carbons and one hydrogen?This is a secondary amine.Which of the following is an alcohol?A compound with a hydroxyl (–OH) group attached to a carbon is an alcohol.In which of the following lists do all members have a C=O bond?Ketones, aldehydes, carboxylic acids, esters, and amides all have a C=O bond.Which picture shows a non-polar portion of a molecule?A portion consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms is non-polar.What type of organic compound is CH3CH2OCH2CH2CH3?CH3CH2OCH2CH2CH3 is an ether.What is the longest carbon chain for a compound with six carbons?The longest carbon chain has six carbons.Which of the following substrates cannot be used as an immediate precursor to synthesize an ester?A compound lacking either a carboxylic acid or an alcohol group cannot be used to synthesize an ester.Which of these molecules are thiols?Molecules containing the –SH group are thiols.How many localized carbon-carbon single bonds are depicted in butane?Butane has three carbon-carbon single bonds.Which of these molecules are alcohols?Molecules containing the –OH group are alcohols.How many hydrogens are present around a primary carbon atom?A primary carbon atom is bonded to three hydrogens.Which of the following student-drawn models shows the correct numbering of carbons?The correct numbering starts from the end closest to the highest priority functional group.What functional group is present in xanthophyll but absent in beta carotene?Xanthophyll contains an oxygen-containing functional group, such as an alcohol or ester, absent in beta carotene.Which of the following compounds is a secondary alcohol?A secondary alcohol has the general structure R2CHOH.Which molecule could be made that consists of long chains of red and black colored balls in a model kit?A hydrocarbon chain, such as an alkane, could be modeled with red (carbon) and black (hydrogen) balls.A predisposition test is required with toners because they contain which type of derivative?Toners may contain aniline derivatives, which can cause allergic reactions.What is the general formula for a secondary amine: RNH2, H2NRNH2, RN2H, or R2NH?The general formula for a secondary amine is R2NH.Which of these is not considered to be an organic substance?Substances lacking carbon-hydrogen bonds, such as NaCl, are not considered organic.Which of the following is not one of the four classes of organic molecules found in cells?Minerals are not one of the four classes of organic molecules found in cells.Which of the following will be most influenced by the amount of organic material?Properties such as combustibility and reactivity are most influenced by the amount of organic material.How does substituting a hydrogen atom with a halogen in a hydrocarbon affect the resulting compound?Substituting a hydrogen with a halogen forms an alkyl halide, changing its reactivity and physical properties.What properties of carbon explain carbon’s ability to form different large and complex structures?Carbon’s ability to form four covalent bonds and bond to itself allows for large and complex structures.Which of the following statements is true of products that contain aniline derivatives?Products containing aniline derivatives may require allergy testing due to potential sensitivity.