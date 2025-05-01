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How To Determine Solubility definitions

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  • Polarity
    A property describing the uneven distribution of electron density, leading to partial charges within a molecule.
  • Net Dipole
    The overall direction and magnitude of charge separation in a molecule, resulting from the vector sum of individual bond dipoles.
  • Aqueous Solution
    A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used to test the solubility of various compounds.
  • Pyridine
    A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, frequently encountered in organic reactions.
  • DMSO
    A polar, sulfur-containing solvent structurally similar to acetone, widely used for dissolving both polar and nonpolar substances.
  • THF
    A five-membered ring ether with one oxygen atom, serving as a common polar aprotic solvent in organic chemistry.
  • Carbon Tetrachloride
    A molecule with one carbon atom bonded to four chlorine atoms, notable for its symmetrical, nonpolar structure.
  • Thiol Group
    A functional group containing a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, imparting distinct chemical properties to organic molecules.
  • Lewis Structure
    A diagrammatic representation showing the arrangement of valence electrons among atoms in a molecule.
  • Miscibility
    The ability of two liquids to mix in all proportions, forming a homogeneous solution without separation.
  • Solubility
    The extent to which a substance can dissolve in a solvent, often influenced by molecular polarity.
  • Benzene Ring
    A planar, six-carbon cyclic structure with alternating double bonds, serving as a core in many aromatic compounds.