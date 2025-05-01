Polarity A property describing the uneven distribution of electron density, leading to partial charges within a molecule.

Net Dipole The overall direction and magnitude of charge separation in a molecule, resulting from the vector sum of individual bond dipoles.

Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used to test the solubility of various compounds.

Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, frequently encountered in organic reactions.

DMSO A polar, sulfur-containing solvent structurally similar to acetone, widely used for dissolving both polar and nonpolar substances.

THF A five-membered ring ether with one oxygen atom, serving as a common polar aprotic solvent in organic chemistry.