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Polarity A property describing the uneven distribution of electron density, leading to partial charges within a molecule. Net Dipole The overall direction and magnitude of charge separation in a molecule, resulting from the vector sum of individual bond dipoles. Aqueous Solution A mixture where water acts as the solvent, commonly used to test the solubility of various compounds. Pyridine A six-membered aromatic ring containing one nitrogen atom, frequently encountered in organic reactions. DMSO A polar, sulfur-containing solvent structurally similar to acetone, widely used for dissolving both polar and nonpolar substances. THF A five-membered ring ether with one oxygen atom, serving as a common polar aprotic solvent in organic chemistry. Carbon Tetrachloride A molecule with one carbon atom bonded to four chlorine atoms, notable for its symmetrical, nonpolar structure. Thiol Group A functional group containing a sulfur atom bonded to hydrogen, imparting distinct chemical properties to organic molecules. Lewis Structure A diagrammatic representation showing the arrangement of valence electrons among atoms in a molecule. Miscibility The ability of two liquids to mix in all proportions, forming a homogeneous solution without separation. Solubility The extent to which a substance can dissolve in a solvent, often influenced by molecular polarity. Benzene Ring A planar, six-carbon cyclic structure with alternating double bonds, serving as a core in many aromatic compounds.
How To Determine Solubility definitions
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