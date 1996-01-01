Hybridization quiz #2 Flashcards

Skip to main content
  • Which statements correctly describe hybrid orbitals?
    Hybrid orbitals are formed by mixing s and p orbitals, are degenerate (equal energy), and allow atoms to form stable bonds and preferred geometries.
  • How do you determine the hybridization at each of two labeled carbons in a molecule?
    For each labeled carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
  • What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in 1,2-dibromoethene (C2H2Br2)?
    In 1,2-dibromoethene, the carbon atoms involved in the double bond are sp2 hybridized.
  • How do you determine the hybridization at each of three labeled atoms in a molecule?
    For each labeled atom, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
  • How do you predict the hybridization and geometry around each indicated atom in a molecule?
    Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) for each atom: 4 = sp3 (tetrahedral), 3 = sp2 (trigonal planar), 2 = sp (linear).
  • What is the hybridization of the atoms in ethanol (C2H5OH)?
    In ethanol, each carbon and the oxygen are sp3 hybridized.
  • In sp2-hybridized orbitals, how many p-orbitals remain to form multiple bonds?
    In sp2-hybridized orbitals, one unhybridized p orbital remains to form pi bonds.
  • What are the hybridization states for the C, N, and O atoms in the molecule CH2NOH?
    Determine the number of bond sites for each atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp. For CH2NOH, typically C is sp3, N is sp2 or sp3 depending on bonding, and O is sp3.
  • What is the hybridization of all the carbon atoms in benzene (C6H6)?
    All carbon atoms in benzene are sp2 hybridized.
  • How do you label each carbon atom in a molecule with the appropriate hybridization?
    For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
  • How does hybridization explain why carbon can only form four bonds?
    Hybridization allows carbon to form four equivalent sp3 orbitals, each capable of forming a bond, thus enabling carbon to form four bonds.
  • How do you determine the hybridization and geometry around indicated carbon atoms?
    Count the number of bond sites for each carbon: 4 = sp3 (tetrahedral), 3 = sp2 (trigonal planar), 2 = sp (linear).
  • What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in 1,2-dichloroethene (C2H2Cl2)?
    In 1,2-dichloroethene, the carbon atoms involved in the double bond are sp2 hybridized.
  • How do you label each carbon atom in a molecule with the appropriate hybridization?
    For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.
  • How do you identify the carbon atom(s) with sp2 hybridization in a carbon skeleton structure?
    Identify carbon atoms with three bond sites (atoms or lone pairs); these are sp2 hybridized.
  • After sp3 hybridization, what is the configuration of the carbon atom?
    After sp3 hybridization, the carbon atom has four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals arranged tetrahedrally.
  • Atoms that are sp2 hybridized form how many pi bonds?
    Atoms that are sp2 hybridized form one pi bond.