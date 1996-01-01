Hybridization quiz #2 Flashcards
Which statements correctly describe hybrid orbitals?Hybrid orbitals are formed by mixing s and p orbitals, are degenerate (equal energy), and allow atoms to form stable bonds and preferred geometries.How do you determine the hybridization at each of two labeled carbons in a molecule?For each labeled carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in 1,2-dibromoethene (C2H2Br2)?In 1,2-dibromoethene, the carbon atoms involved in the double bond are sp2 hybridized.How do you determine the hybridization at each of three labeled atoms in a molecule?For each labeled atom, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.How do you predict the hybridization and geometry around each indicated atom in a molecule?Count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs) for each atom: 4 = sp3 (tetrahedral), 3 = sp2 (trigonal planar), 2 = sp (linear).What is the hybridization of the atoms in ethanol (C2H5OH)?In ethanol, each carbon and the oxygen are sp3 hybridized.In sp2-hybridized orbitals, how many p-orbitals remain to form multiple bonds?In sp2-hybridized orbitals, one unhybridized p orbital remains to form pi bonds.What are the hybridization states for the C, N, and O atoms in the molecule CH2NOH?Determine the number of bond sites for each atom: 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp. For CH2NOH, typically C is sp3, N is sp2 or sp3 depending on bonding, and O is sp3.What is the hybridization of all the carbon atoms in benzene (C6H6)?All carbon atoms in benzene are sp2 hybridized.How do you label each carbon atom in a molecule with the appropriate hybridization?For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.How does hybridization explain why carbon can only form four bonds?Hybridization allows carbon to form four equivalent sp3 orbitals, each capable of forming a bond, thus enabling carbon to form four bonds.How do you determine the hybridization and geometry around indicated carbon atoms?Count the number of bond sites for each carbon: 4 = sp3 (tetrahedral), 3 = sp2 (trigonal planar), 2 = sp (linear).What is the hybridization of the carbon atoms in 1,2-dichloroethene (C2H2Cl2)?In 1,2-dichloroethene, the carbon atoms involved in the double bond are sp2 hybridized.How do you label each carbon atom in a molecule with the appropriate hybridization?For each carbon, count the number of bond sites (atoms or lone pairs): 4 = sp3, 3 = sp2, 2 = sp.How do you identify the carbon atom(s) with sp2 hybridization in a carbon skeleton structure?Identify carbon atoms with three bond sites (atoms or lone pairs); these are sp2 hybridized.After sp3 hybridization, what is the configuration of the carbon atom?After sp3 hybridization, the carbon atom has four equivalent sp3 hybrid orbitals arranged tetrahedrally.Atoms that are sp2 hybridized form how many pi bonds?Atoms that are sp2 hybridized form one pi bond.