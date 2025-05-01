Thioester A compound where sulfur replaces the oxygen in an ester, often undergoing hydrolysis to yield a carboxylic acid and a thiol.

Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that cleaves a bond, commonly converting thioesters into carboxylic acids and thiols.

Carboxylic Acid A product of thioester hydrolysis under acidic conditions, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group.

Thiol A sulfur-containing compound produced alongside carboxylic acid or carboxylate anion during thioester hydrolysis.

Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to thioester hydrolysis.

Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, often initiating acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanisms.