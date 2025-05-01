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Hydrolysis of Thioesters definitions

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  • Thioester
    A compound where sulfur replaces the oxygen in an ester, often undergoing hydrolysis to yield a carboxylic acid and a thiol.
  • Hydrolysis
    A reaction involving water that cleaves a bond, commonly converting thioesters into carboxylic acids and thiols.
  • Carboxylic Acid
    A product of thioester hydrolysis under acidic conditions, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group.
  • Thiol
    A sulfur-containing compound produced alongside carboxylic acid or carboxylate anion during thioester hydrolysis.
  • Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution
    A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to thioester hydrolysis.
  • Protonation
    The addition of a proton to a molecule, often initiating acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanisms.
  • Nucleophilic Attack
    A step where an electron-rich species targets an electrophilic carbon, starting the breakdown of thioesters.
  • Proton Transfer
    The movement of a proton between atoms or molecules, facilitating several steps in hydrolysis mechanisms.
  • Leaving Group
    An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution, enabling bond cleavage in thioester hydrolysis.
  • Deprotonation
    The removal of a proton from a molecule, often finalizing the formation of carboxylate anion in basic hydrolysis.
  • Saponification
    A base-promoted hydrolysis of thioesters yielding a carboxylate anion and a thiol, distinct from acid-catalyzed pathways.
  • Carboxylate Anion
    A negatively charged species formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton under basic conditions.
  • Acid Catalysis
    A process where an acid accelerates hydrolysis by donating protons, enabling key steps in the mechanism.
  • Base Hydrolysis
    A reaction in basic medium where thioesters are converted to carboxylate anions and thiols via saponification.