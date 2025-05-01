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Thioester A compound where sulfur replaces the oxygen in an ester, often undergoing hydrolysis to yield a carboxylic acid and a thiol. Hydrolysis A reaction involving water that cleaves a bond, commonly converting thioesters into carboxylic acids and thiols. Carboxylic Acid A product of thioester hydrolysis under acidic conditions, featuring a carbonyl and hydroxyl group. Thiol A sulfur-containing compound produced alongside carboxylic acid or carboxylate anion during thioester hydrolysis. Nucleophilic Acyl Substitution A mechanism where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group on a carbonyl carbon, central to thioester hydrolysis. Protonation The addition of a proton to a molecule, often initiating acid-catalyzed hydrolysis mechanisms. Nucleophilic Attack A step where an electron-rich species targets an electrophilic carbon, starting the breakdown of thioesters. Proton Transfer The movement of a proton between atoms or molecules, facilitating several steps in hydrolysis mechanisms. Leaving Group An atom or group that departs with an electron pair during a substitution, enabling bond cleavage in thioester hydrolysis. Deprotonation The removal of a proton from a molecule, often finalizing the formation of carboxylate anion in basic hydrolysis. Saponification A base-promoted hydrolysis of thioesters yielding a carboxylate anion and a thiol, distinct from acid-catalyzed pathways. Carboxylate Anion A negatively charged species formed when a carboxylic acid loses a proton under basic conditions. Acid Catalysis A process where an acid accelerates hydrolysis by donating protons, enabling key steps in the mechanism. Base Hydrolysis A reaction in basic medium where thioesters are converted to carboxylate anions and thiols via saponification.
Hydrolysis of Thioesters definitions
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