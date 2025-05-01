Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Lipids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Lipid
    Hydrocarbon-based biomolecule that is hydrophobic, structurally diverse, and essential for energy storage, insulation, signaling, and membrane structure.
  • Fatty Acid
    Long, unbranched hydrocarbon chain with a terminal carboxylic acid group, serving as a key component in many lipid types.
  • Hydrolyzable Lipid
    Class of molecules that can be broken down by water to yield smaller units, often containing fatty acids.
  • Non-hydrolyzable Lipid
    Structurally complex molecules that cannot be broken down by water and include steroids, terpenes, and eicosanoids.
  • Wax
    Ester formed from an alcohol and a fatty acid, typically serving protective and structural roles in organisms.
  • Glycerolipid
    Molecule composed of glycerol linked to fatty acids, forming the basis for energy storage fats and membrane components.
  • Triacylglycerol
    Glycerol molecule bonded to three fatty acids, functioning as a primary energy storage form in cells.
  • Phospholipid
    Major membrane component built from glycerol or sphingosine, containing fatty acids, a phosphate group, and often an amino alcohol.
  • Sphingolipid
    Lipid containing a sphingosine backbone, often involved in membrane structure and signaling.
  • Steroid
    Non-hydrolyzable molecule with a characteristic fused ring structure, involved in signaling and membrane fluidity.
  • Terpene
    Non-hydrolyzable hydrocarbon built from isoprene units, often serving as precursors to hormones and pigments.
  • Eicosanoid
    Non-hydrolyzable signaling molecule derived from fatty acids, involved in inflammation and other cellular processes.
  • Phosphoglyceride
    Phospholipid with a glycerol backbone, two fatty acids, and a phosphate group linked to an amino alcohol.
  • Sphingomyelin
    Sphingolipid containing a phosphate group and amino alcohol, crucial for nerve cell membrane structure.
  • Cell Membrane
    Biological barrier composed largely of lipids, regulating nutrient and ion passage and maintaining cellular integrity.