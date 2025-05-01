Lipid Hydrocarbon-based biomolecule that is hydrophobic, structurally diverse, and essential for energy storage, insulation, signaling, and membrane structure.

Fatty Acid Long, unbranched hydrocarbon chain with a terminal carboxylic acid group, serving as a key component in many lipid types.

Hydrolyzable Lipid Class of molecules that can be broken down by water to yield smaller units, often containing fatty acids.

Non-hydrolyzable Lipid Structurally complex molecules that cannot be broken down by water and include steroids, terpenes, and eicosanoids.

Wax Ester formed from an alcohol and a fatty acid, typically serving protective and structural roles in organisms.

Glycerolipid Molecule composed of glycerol linked to fatty acids, forming the basis for energy storage fats and membrane components.