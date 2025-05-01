Nucleotide Monomer unit of nucleic acids, composed of a phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base.

Nucleic Acid Polymer of nucleotides responsible for storing and encoding genetic information in cells.

DNA Type of nucleic acid that stores genetic information using deoxyribose as its pentose sugar.

RNA Type of nucleic acid that transfers genetic information for protein synthesis, containing ribose sugar.

Nucleoside Molecule consisting of a pentose sugar bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group.

Phosphate Group Component of nucleotides that links to the pentose sugar, enabling chain formation in nucleic acids.