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Nucleotide Monomer unit of nucleic acids, composed of a phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base. Nucleic Acid Polymer of nucleotides responsible for storing and encoding genetic information in cells. DNA Type of nucleic acid that stores genetic information using deoxyribose as its pentose sugar. RNA Type of nucleic acid that transfers genetic information for protein synthesis, containing ribose sugar. Nucleoside Molecule consisting of a pentose sugar bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group. Phosphate Group Component of nucleotides that links to the pentose sugar, enabling chain formation in nucleic acids. Pentose Sugar Five-carbon sugar present in nucleotides, determining whether the molecule is DNA or RNA. Nitrogenous Base Molecule attached to the pentose sugar in nucleotides, essential for encoding genetic information. Ribose Pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides, distinguished by the presence of an OH group on the 2' carbon. Deoxyribose Pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides, lacking an oxygen atom at the 2' position, resulting in just an H. Genetic Information Encoded instructions within nucleic acids that determine cellular structure and function. Polymer Large molecule formed by repeated linking of monomer units, such as nucleotides in nucleic acids. Monomer Single, repeating unit that joins with others to form a polymer, such as a nucleotide in nucleic acids. Protein Synthesis Cellular process where genetic information from RNA is used to assemble amino acids into proteins. Deoxy Descriptor indicating the absence of an oxygen atom, as seen in the sugar component of DNA.
Intro to Nucleic Acids definitions
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