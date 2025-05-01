Skip to main content
Back

Intro to Nucleic Acids definitions

Control buttons has been changed to "navigation" mode.
1/15
  • Nucleotide
    Monomer unit of nucleic acids, composed of a phosphate group, pentose sugar, and nitrogenous base.
  • Nucleic Acid
    Polymer of nucleotides responsible for storing and encoding genetic information in cells.
  • DNA
    Type of nucleic acid that stores genetic information using deoxyribose as its pentose sugar.
  • RNA
    Type of nucleic acid that transfers genetic information for protein synthesis, containing ribose sugar.
  • Nucleoside
    Molecule consisting of a pentose sugar bonded to a nitrogenous base, lacking a phosphate group.
  • Phosphate Group
    Component of nucleotides that links to the pentose sugar, enabling chain formation in nucleic acids.
  • Pentose Sugar
    Five-carbon sugar present in nucleotides, determining whether the molecule is DNA or RNA.
  • Nitrogenous Base
    Molecule attached to the pentose sugar in nucleotides, essential for encoding genetic information.
  • Ribose
    Pentose sugar in RNA nucleotides, distinguished by the presence of an OH group on the 2' carbon.
  • Deoxyribose
    Pentose sugar in DNA nucleotides, lacking an oxygen atom at the 2' position, resulting in just an H.
  • Genetic Information
    Encoded instructions within nucleic acids that determine cellular structure and function.
  • Polymer
    Large molecule formed by repeated linking of monomer units, such as nucleotides in nucleic acids.
  • Monomer
    Single, repeating unit that joins with others to form a polymer, such as a nucleotide in nucleic acids.
  • Protein Synthesis
    Cellular process where genetic information from RNA is used to assemble amino acids into proteins.
  • Deoxy
    Descriptor indicating the absence of an oxygen atom, as seen in the sugar component of DNA.