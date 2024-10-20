Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #3 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

The “backbone” of the DNA molecule is made up of two components. What are they? The backbone of the DNA molecule is made up of deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.

What fragments of DNA travel fastest through the gel? Smaller fragments of DNA travel fastest through the gel.

Which of the following types of RNA is known for its catalytic abilities? Ribozymes are types of RNA known for their catalytic abilities.

What is a major difference between messenger RNA molecules and transfer RNA molecules? mRNA carries genetic information, while tRNA brings amino acids to the ribosome.

How many nucleotides are required to code for 10 amino acids? 30 nucleotides are required to code for 10 amino acids (3 nucleotides per amino acid).

Which technique separates DNA fragments using electrophoresis and identifies them by hybridization? Southern blotting separates DNA fragments using electrophoresis and identifies them by hybridization.

Which of the following is a characteristic of RNA? RNA is typically single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine.

What is the building block of DNA? The building block of DNA is a nucleotide.

What experiment demonstrated that DNA replication was semiconservative? The Meselson-Stahl experiment demonstrated that DNA replication was semiconservative.

What are 3 differences between RNA and DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar, uracil instead of thymine, and is typically single-stranded, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar, thymine, and is double-stranded.

Viral nucleic acids include which of the following? DNA, RNA, Proteins, Lipids Viral nucleic acids include DNA and RNA.

Which base on RNA is different than DNA? Uracil is the base in RNA that is different from thymine in DNA.

How can nucleotides found in RNA be discriminated from those found in DNA? RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Reverse transcriptase is used to generate which nucleic acid from RNA? Reverse transcriptase is used to generate DNA from RNA.

Which of the following enzymes is required to make complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA? Reverse transcriptase is required to make complementary DNA (cDNA) from RNA.

Which of the following techniques allows for DNA fragments to be separated by size? Gel electrophoresis allows for DNA fragments to be separated by size.

What is the role of DNA ligase in recombinant DNA technology? DNA ligase joins DNA fragments together in recombinant DNA technology.

Which of the following is not a difference between RNA and DNA? Both RNA and DNA have phosphate groups, so this is not a difference.

What type of covalent bond connects the nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand? Phosphodiester bonds connect the nucleotides in the backbone of the DNA strand.

Why would the number of guanines in an organism's DNA be equal to its number of cytosines? According to Chargaff's rule, the number of guanines equals the number of cytosines in DNA.

Which is not a type of RNA? mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, DNA DNA is not a type of RNA.

Which component of DNA forms the backbone of the molecule? The backbone of the DNA molecule is formed by deoxyribose sugar and phosphate groups.

On which of the following DNA strands will UV light have the most effect? UV light has the most effect on DNA strands with pyrimidine bases, such as thymine and cytosine.

What is the difference between a ribonucleic acid and a deoxyribonucleic acid? Ribonucleic acid (RNA) contains ribose sugar and uracil, while deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Antibiotics that disrupt nucleic acid synthesis do so by targeting components of which processes? Antibiotics that disrupt nucleic acid synthesis target processes such as DNA replication and RNA transcription.

Which statement is true of messenger RNA (mRNA)? mRNA carries genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

Genetic material includes two basic molecules. What are they? Genetic material includes DNA and RNA.

What can cause DNA to mutate? DNA can mutate due to factors such as UV radiation, chemical exposure, and errors during replication.

How does DNA move through a gel during gel electrophoresis? DNA moves through a gel during electrophoresis due to an electric current, with smaller fragments moving faster.

Why is DNA polymerase used in PCR heat resistant? DNA polymerase used in PCR is heat resistant because it is derived from thermophilic organisms like Thermus aquaticus.

Which of the following statements about virus nucleic acid is true? Virus nucleic acid can be either DNA or RNA.

What are the components of each nucleotide? Each nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which is a way that RNA differs from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

What are the main components of a nucleotide? The main components of a nucleotide are a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Who was the first person to isolate the material that came to be known as nucleic acids? Friedrich Miescher was the first person to isolate the material that came to be known as nucleic acids.

How would you know that this molecule is an RNA nucleotide? An RNA nucleotide contains ribose sugar and uracil.

RNA structure is different from DNA structure because only RNA has which of the following? Only RNA has uracil instead of thymine.

Which of the following is not true of RNA? RNA is not typically double-stranded; it is usually single-stranded.

Which of the following is not made out of RNA? mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, DNA DNA is not made out of RNA.