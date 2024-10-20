Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #4 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

DNA is cut at specific points during production of recombinant DNA using which of these? Restriction enzymes are used to cut DNA at specific points during the production of recombinant DNA.

Which of the following structures is not a type of RNA? mRNA, tRNA, rRNA, DNA DNA is not a type of RNA.

Which of the following comprise the building blocks of DNA? Nucleotides comprise the building blocks of DNA.

What sugar distinguishes RNA from DNA? Ribose sugar distinguishes RNA from DNA.

What is the purpose for anti-codons? Anti-codons on tRNA pair with codons on mRNA to ensure the correct amino acid is added during protein synthesis.

What is unique about the DNA polymerase used in PCR? The DNA polymerase used in PCR is heat-resistant, allowing it to function at high temperatures.

RNA nucleotides contain which components? RNA nucleotides contain a phosphate group, ribose sugar, and nitrogenous bases including uracil.

What process links nucleotides together? Nucleotides are linked together by phosphodiester bonds during polymerization.

What glues DNA together? DNA ligase glues DNA fragments together by forming phosphodiester bonds.

What is the role of Dicer in RNA-induced gene silencing? Dicer processes double-stranded RNA into small interfering RNA (siRNA) for gene silencing.

Which of the following is a characteristic of RNA but not DNA? RNA is typically single-stranded and contains uracil instead of thymine.

What are the three components that make up a nucleotide? The three components that make up a nucleotide are a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which of the following is a substrate for DNA polymerase? Deoxynucleoside triphosphates (dNTPs) are substrates for DNA polymerase.

Which of the following describes RNA? RNA is a nucleic acid that transfers genetic information from DNA to the ribosome for protein synthesis.

What does reverse transcriptase use to form DNA? Reverse transcriptase uses RNA as a template to form DNA.

What does RNA have that DNA does not? RNA has uracil instead of thymine.

What is the name of the enzyme that builds cDNA out of mRNA? Reverse transcriptase is the enzyme that builds cDNA out of mRNA.

Which PCR step causes the denaturation of double-stranded DNA? The heating step in PCR causes the denaturation of double-stranded DNA.

What is a technique used to separate DNA fragments by size? Gel electrophoresis is a technique used to separate DNA fragments by size.

Why does DNA move from the negative end of the gel to the positive end? DNA moves from the negative end to the positive end of the gel because it is negatively charged.

What do scientists think was the first RNA that led to life? Scientists think that self-replicating RNA molecules were the first RNA that led to life.

Which two of the following does DNA polymerase require to catalyze the synthesis of DNA? Template strand, Free nucleotides, RNA primer, ATP DNA polymerase requires a template strand and free nucleotides to catalyze the synthesis of DNA.

If a DNA sample were composed of 20% guanine, what percent of cytosine would it have? If a DNA sample has 20% guanine, it would also have 20% cytosine.

How is mRNA different from DNA? mRNA is single-stranded and contains uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine.

Sequence read 3 was synthesized by sequencing which strand of DNA? Sequence read 3 was synthesized by sequencing the complementary strand of DNA.

Which carbon contains the extra oxygen in the RNA molecule? The 2' carbon in the ribose sugar of RNA contains the extra oxygen.

Which of the following is not one of the main differences between DNA and RNA? Both DNA and RNA have phosphate groups, so this is not a main difference.

Which of the following is not based on nucleic-acid hybridization? Protein synthesis is not based on nucleic-acid hybridization.

Which of the following molecules does not contain genetic information? DNA, RNA, Protein, Lipid Proteins and lipids do not contain genetic information.

What is false regarding codons in mRNA molecules? It is false that codons are sequences of four nucleotides; they are sequences of three nucleotides.

Which of the following is false when comparing RNA and DNA? It is false that both RNA and DNA contain thymine; RNA contains uracil instead.

How can RNA be distinguished from DNA? RNA can be distinguished from DNA by the presence of ribose sugar and uracil.

What is one way in which RNA is different from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

What are three ways RNA differs from DNA? RNA is single-stranded, contains ribose sugar, and uracil instead of thymine.

Which of the following tools of DNA technology is incorrectly paired with its use? DNA ligase is incorrectly paired with cutting DNA; it joins DNA fragments.

Which of the following is noted when comparing DNA and RNA? DNA is double-stranded and contains thymine, while RNA is single-stranded and contains uracil.

A nucleotide has three basic components. What are they? A nucleotide has a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

How is the structure of RNA different from the structure of DNA? RNA is typically single-stranded and contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA is double-stranded and contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Why is Taq polymerase used as the DNA polymerase in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR)? Taq polymerase is used in PCR because it is heat-resistant and can function at high temperatures.