Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #5 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 40 ) Hide definitions

Which of the following is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus? The addition of introns is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus.

What is the primary difference between the structure of RNA and DNA? RNA is typically single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded.

What do biotechnologists use to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences? Biotechnologists use restriction enzymes to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences.

Which of the classes of RNA molecules has an anticodon? tRNA molecules have an anticodon.

Which of the following are part of a nucleotide? A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which enzyme is used to splice DNA at specific sites? Restriction enzymes are used to splice DNA at specific sites.

The insertion or deletion of how many nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation? The insertion or deletion of one or two nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation.

What is the function of a ddNTP in DNA sequencing? A ddNTP is used to terminate DNA synthesis in Sanger sequencing, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence.

Which of the following is not part of a nucleic acid? Phosphate group, Pentose sugar, Nitrogenous base, Amino acid Amino acid is not part of a nucleic acid.

cDNA is made using what as the starting material? cDNA is made using mRNA as the starting material.

How can nucleotides found in DNA be discriminated from those found in RNA? DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.

How are the bases in RNA different from the bases in DNA? RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.

Who demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein? Hershey and Chase demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein.

cDNA is synthesized from what molecule? cDNA is synthesized from mRNA.

Which of the following statements concerning RNA is false? It is false that RNA is typically double-stranded; RNA is usually single-stranded.

Why do researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA? Researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA because it can store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions.

Which of the following is not a characteristic of RNA? RNA is not typically double-stranded; it is usually single-stranded.

Which of the following nucleotide bases is found only in RNA? Uracil is the nucleotide base found only in RNA.

What type of linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid? Phosphodiester linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid.

How are RNA and DNA different? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Which of the following molecules are found in both DNA and RNA? Phosphate groups and adenine are found in both DNA and RNA.

Why is the DNA molecule considered semi-conservative? The DNA molecule is considered semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.

For the mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5', what amino acid does it code for? The mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5' codes for the amino acid tyrosine.

Which of these attaches to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR? Primers attach to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR.

What separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique? Heat separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique.

cDNA is synthesized from what molecule using an enzyme known as what? cDNA is synthesized from mRNA using the enzyme reverse transcriptase.

If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, what percent of thymine does it have? If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, it also has 20% thymine.

DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form two types of ends. What are these ends called? DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form sticky ends and blunt ends.

What is the function of dideoxynucleotides in Sanger DNA sequencing? Dideoxynucleotides terminate DNA synthesis, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence in Sanger sequencing.

Which of the following are parts of a DNA nucleotide? A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.

Which of the following is a nucleic acid? DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.

What type of DNA modifying enzyme is Cas9? Cas9 is a type of DNA modifying enzyme known as a nuclease.

Which statement is true regarding the origin of nucleic acids on the early Earth? Nucleic acids are thought to have originated from simple organic molecules present on the early Earth.

What type of polymer is made up of many nucleotides? Nucleic acids are polymers made up of many nucleotides.

All the following are nucleic acids found in viruses except? DNA, RNA, Protein, Lipid Proteins and lipids are not nucleic acids found in viruses.

What makes RNA different from DNA? RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.

Which enzyme covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication? DNA ligase covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication.

Which of the following is used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA? Restriction enzymes are used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA.

Which of the following is found in DNA and not in RNA? Ribose, Uracil, Thymine, Phosphate group Thymine is found in DNA and not in RNA.