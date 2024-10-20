Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #5 Flashcards
Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #5
- Which of the following is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus?The addition of introns is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus.
- What is the primary difference between the structure of RNA and DNA?RNA is typically single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded.
- What do biotechnologists use to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences?Biotechnologists use restriction enzymes to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences.
- Which of the classes of RNA molecules has an anticodon?tRNA molecules have an anticodon.
- Which of the following are part of a nucleotide?A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
- Which enzyme is used to splice DNA at specific sites?Restriction enzymes are used to splice DNA at specific sites.
- The insertion or deletion of how many nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation?The insertion or deletion of one or two nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation.
- What is the function of a ddNTP in DNA sequencing?A ddNTP is used to terminate DNA synthesis in Sanger sequencing, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence.
- Which of the following is not part of a nucleic acid? Phosphate group, Pentose sugar, Nitrogenous base, Amino acidAmino acid is not part of a nucleic acid.
- cDNA is made using what as the starting material?cDNA is made using mRNA as the starting material.
- How can nucleotides found in DNA be discriminated from those found in RNA?DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
- How are the bases in RNA different from the bases in DNA?RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.
- Who demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein?Hershey and Chase demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein.
- cDNA is synthesized from what molecule?cDNA is synthesized from mRNA.
- Which of the following statements concerning RNA is false?It is false that RNA is typically double-stranded; RNA is usually single-stranded.
- Why do researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA?Researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA because it can store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions.
- Which of the following is not a characteristic of RNA?RNA is not typically double-stranded; it is usually single-stranded.
- Which of the following nucleotide bases is found only in RNA?Uracil is the nucleotide base found only in RNA.
- What type of linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid?Phosphodiester linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid.
- How are RNA and DNA different?RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
- Which of the following molecules are found in both DNA and RNA?Phosphate groups and adenine are found in both DNA and RNA.
- Why is the DNA molecule considered semi-conservative?The DNA molecule is considered semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
- For the mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5', what amino acid does it code for?The mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5' codes for the amino acid tyrosine.
- Which of these attaches to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR?Primers attach to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR.
- What separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique?Heat separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique.
- cDNA is synthesized from what molecule using an enzyme known as what?cDNA is synthesized from mRNA using the enzyme reverse transcriptase.
- If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, what percent of thymine does it have?If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, it also has 20% thymine.
- DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form two types of ends. What are these ends called?DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form sticky ends and blunt ends.
- What is the function of dideoxynucleotides in Sanger DNA sequencing?Dideoxynucleotides terminate DNA synthesis, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence in Sanger sequencing.
- Which of the following are parts of a DNA nucleotide?A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
- Which of the following is a nucleic acid?DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.
- What type of DNA modifying enzyme is Cas9?Cas9 is a type of DNA modifying enzyme known as a nuclease.
- Which statement is true regarding the origin of nucleic acids on the early Earth?Nucleic acids are thought to have originated from simple organic molecules present on the early Earth.
- What type of polymer is made up of many nucleotides?Nucleic acids are polymers made up of many nucleotides.
- All the following are nucleic acids found in viruses except? DNA, RNA, Protein, LipidProteins and lipids are not nucleic acids found in viruses.
- What makes RNA different from DNA?RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
- Which enzyme covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication?DNA ligase covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication.
- Which of the following is used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA?Restriction enzymes are used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA.
- Which of the following is found in DNA and not in RNA? Ribose, Uracil, Thymine, Phosphate groupThymine is found in DNA and not in RNA.
- Which of the following best describes the composition of DNA monomers?DNA monomers consist of a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.