Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #5 Flashcards

Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #5
  • Which of the following is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus?
    The addition of introns is not a modification to the mRNA before leaving the nucleus.
  • What is the primary difference between the structure of RNA and DNA?
    RNA is typically single-stranded, while DNA is double-stranded.
  • What do biotechnologists use to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences?
    Biotechnologists use restriction enzymes to cut DNA molecules at specific sequences.
  • Which of the classes of RNA molecules has an anticodon?
    tRNA molecules have an anticodon.
  • Which of the following are part of a nucleotide?
    A nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, a pentose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which enzyme is used to splice DNA at specific sites?
    Restriction enzymes are used to splice DNA at specific sites.
  • The insertion or deletion of how many nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation?
    The insertion or deletion of one or two nucleotides would cause a frame shift mutation.
  • What is the function of a ddNTP in DNA sequencing?
    A ddNTP is used to terminate DNA synthesis in Sanger sequencing, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence.
  • Which of the following is not part of a nucleic acid? Phosphate group, Pentose sugar, Nitrogenous base, Amino acid
    Amino acid is not part of a nucleic acid.
  • cDNA is made using what as the starting material?
    cDNA is made using mRNA as the starting material.
  • How can nucleotides found in DNA be discriminated from those found in RNA?
    DNA nucleotides contain deoxyribose sugar and thymine, while RNA nucleotides contain ribose sugar and uracil.
  • How are the bases in RNA different from the bases in DNA?
    RNA contains uracil instead of thymine, which is found in DNA.
  • Who demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein?
    Hershey and Chase demonstrated that phage genetic material is DNA and not protein.
  • cDNA is synthesized from what molecule?
    cDNA is synthesized from mRNA.
  • Which of the following statements concerning RNA is false?
    It is false that RNA is typically double-stranded; RNA is usually single-stranded.
  • Why do researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA?
    Researchers think the first self-replicating molecule was RNA because it can store genetic information and catalyze chemical reactions.
  • Which of the following is not a characteristic of RNA?
    RNA is not typically double-stranded; it is usually single-stranded.
  • Which of the following nucleotide bases is found only in RNA?
    Uracil is the nucleotide base found only in RNA.
  • What type of linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid?
    Phosphodiester linkage holds nucleotides together to make a nucleic acid.
  • How are RNA and DNA different?
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
  • Which of the following molecules are found in both DNA and RNA?
    Phosphate groups and adenine are found in both DNA and RNA.
  • Why is the DNA molecule considered semi-conservative?
    The DNA molecule is considered semi-conservative because each new DNA molecule consists of one original strand and one newly synthesized strand.
  • For the mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5', what amino acid does it code for?
    The mRNA sequence 3' UAC 5' codes for the amino acid tyrosine.
  • Which of these attaches to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR?
    Primers attach to the DNA during the annealing stage of PCR.
  • What separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique?
    Heat separates the strands of DNA in the polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique.
  • cDNA is synthesized from what molecule using an enzyme known as what?
    cDNA is synthesized from mRNA using the enzyme reverse transcriptase.
  • If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, what percent of thymine does it have?
    If a DNA strand contains 20% adenine, it also has 20% thymine.
  • DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form two types of ends. What are these ends called?
    DNA fragments cut by restriction enzymes can form sticky ends and blunt ends.
  • What is the function of dideoxynucleotides in Sanger DNA sequencing?
    Dideoxynucleotides terminate DNA synthesis, allowing for the determination of DNA sequence in Sanger sequencing.
  • Which of the following are parts of a DNA nucleotide?
    A DNA nucleotide consists of a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.
  • Which of the following is a nucleic acid?
    DNA and RNA are nucleic acids.
  • What type of DNA modifying enzyme is Cas9?
    Cas9 is a type of DNA modifying enzyme known as a nuclease.
  • Which statement is true regarding the origin of nucleic acids on the early Earth?
    Nucleic acids are thought to have originated from simple organic molecules present on the early Earth.
  • What type of polymer is made up of many nucleotides?
    Nucleic acids are polymers made up of many nucleotides.
  • All the following are nucleic acids found in viruses except? DNA, RNA, Protein, Lipid
    Proteins and lipids are not nucleic acids found in viruses.
  • What makes RNA different from DNA?
    RNA contains ribose sugar and uracil, while DNA contains deoxyribose sugar and thymine.
  • Which enzyme covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication?
    DNA ligase covalently links nucleotides together during DNA replication.
  • Which of the following is used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA?
    Restriction enzymes are used to cleave DNA in order to create recombinant DNA.
  • Which of the following is found in DNA and not in RNA? Ribose, Uracil, Thymine, Phosphate group
    Thymine is found in DNA and not in RNA.
  • Which of the following best describes the composition of DNA monomers?
    DNA monomers consist of a phosphate group, deoxyribose sugar, and a nitrogenous base.