Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #6 Flashcards

Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #6
  • RNA contains which of the following? Ribose, Thymine, Deoxyribose, Phosphate group
    RNA contains ribose and phosphate group.
  • What technique separates DNA fragments by size?
    Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size.
  • What is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA?
    cDNA is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA.
  • What is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail?
    Poly(A) polymerase is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail.
  • What method uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size?
    Gel electrophoresis uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size.
  • Which of the following drugs inhibits nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria?
    Quinolones inhibit nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria.
  • How many codons encode the initiation of translation in triplet combinations?
    One codon, AUG, encodes the initiation of translation.
  • How many strands of nucleotides are found in RNA?
    RNA typically has one strand of nucleotides.
  • What are the two types of nucleic acids?
    The two types of nucleic acids are DNA and RNA.
  • What are the subunits called that make up DNA?
    The subunits that make up DNA are called nucleotides.
  • Chromosomes are made from protein and what other molecule?
    Chromosomes are made from protein and DNA.
  • Which of the following can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA?
    Autoradiography can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA.
  • Which organic molecules are nucleic acids?
    DNA and RNA are organic molecules that are nucleic acids.
  • What electrical charge does DNA have?
    DNA has a negative electrical charge.
  • Which of the following molecules is used to make radioactively labeled DNA?
    Radioactively labeled nucleotides are used to make radioactively labeled DNA.
  • What is the name of the class of enzymes that recognizes and cuts a specific sequence of DNA?
    Restriction enzymes are the class of enzymes that recognize and cut specific sequences of DNA.
  • For which of the following processes can dideoxyribonucleotides be used?
    Dideoxyribonucleotides can be used in DNA sequencing processes like Sanger sequencing.
  • Why do you use RNase in DNA extraction?
    RNase is used in DNA extraction to degrade RNA and prevent contamination of the DNA sample.