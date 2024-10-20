Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #6 Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 18 ) Hide definitions

RNA contains which of the following? Ribose, Thymine, Deoxyribose, Phosphate group RNA contains ribose and phosphate group.

What technique separates DNA fragments by size? Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size.

What is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA? cDNA is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA.

What is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail? Poly(A) polymerase is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail.

What method uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size? Gel electrophoresis uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size.

Which of the following drugs inhibits nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria? Quinolones inhibit nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria.

How many codons encode the initiation of translation in triplet combinations? One codon, AUG, encodes the initiation of translation.

How many strands of nucleotides are found in RNA? RNA typically has one strand of nucleotides.

What are the two types of nucleic acids? The two types of nucleic acids are DNA and RNA.

What are the subunits called that make up DNA? The subunits that make up DNA are called nucleotides.

Chromosomes are made from protein and what other molecule? Chromosomes are made from protein and DNA.

Which of the following can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA? Autoradiography can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA.

Which organic molecules are nucleic acids? DNA and RNA are organic molecules that are nucleic acids.

What electrical charge does DNA have? DNA has a negative electrical charge.

Which of the following molecules is used to make radioactively labeled DNA? Radioactively labeled nucleotides are used to make radioactively labeled DNA.

What is the name of the class of enzymes that recognizes and cuts a specific sequence of DNA? Restriction enzymes are the class of enzymes that recognize and cut specific sequences of DNA.

For which of the following processes can dideoxyribonucleotides be used? Dideoxyribonucleotides can be used in DNA sequencing processes like Sanger sequencing.