Intro to Nucleic Acids quiz #6 Flashcards
- RNA contains which of the following? Ribose, Thymine, Deoxyribose, Phosphate groupRNA contains ribose and phosphate group.
- What technique separates DNA fragments by size?Gel electrophoresis separates DNA fragments by size.
- What is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA?cDNA is formed when reverse transcriptase is used on a strand of mRNA.
- What is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail?Poly(A) polymerase is necessary for the addition of the poly(A) tail.
- What method uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size?Gel electrophoresis uses an electric current to separate DNA fragments by size.
- Which of the following drugs inhibits nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria?Quinolones inhibit nucleic acid synthesis specifically in most bacteria.
- How many codons encode the initiation of translation in triplet combinations?One codon, AUG, encodes the initiation of translation.
- How many strands of nucleotides are found in RNA?RNA typically has one strand of nucleotides.
- What are the two types of nucleic acids?The two types of nucleic acids are DNA and RNA.
- What are the subunits called that make up DNA?The subunits that make up DNA are called nucleotides.
- Chromosomes are made from protein and what other molecule?Chromosomes are made from protein and DNA.
- Which of the following can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA?Autoradiography can be used to determine the general location of radioactively labeled DNA.
- Which organic molecules are nucleic acids?DNA and RNA are organic molecules that are nucleic acids.
- What electrical charge does DNA have?DNA has a negative electrical charge.
- Which of the following molecules is used to make radioactively labeled DNA?Radioactively labeled nucleotides are used to make radioactively labeled DNA.
- What is the name of the class of enzymes that recognizes and cuts a specific sequence of DNA?Restriction enzymes are the class of enzymes that recognize and cut specific sequences of DNA.
- For which of the following processes can dideoxyribonucleotides be used?Dideoxyribonucleotides can be used in DNA sequencing processes like Sanger sequencing.
- Why do you use RNase in DNA extraction?RNase is used in DNA extraction to degrade RNA and prevent contamination of the DNA sample.