Introduction to Catalysis quiz #3 Flashcards

Which category of macromolecules is associated with catalytic (enzymatic) activity? Proteins are associated with catalytic activity.

What are four factors that influence enzyme activity? Temperature, pH, substrate concentration, and enzyme concentration influence enzyme activity.

Which best describes how an enzyme affects the rate of a chemical reaction? An enzyme increases the rate by lowering activation energy.

Which of the following are examples of an enzyme? A) Lipase B) Hemoglobin C) Insulin D) Collagen A) Lipase

What happens to enzymes after the reaction they catalyze is complete? Enzymes remain unchanged and can catalyze subsequent reactions.

Which action must occur for an enzyme to catalyze a chemical reaction? The substrate must bind to the enzyme's active site.

Which of the following lowers the activation energy of a biochemical reaction? A) Enzymes B) Reactants C) Products D) Equilibrium constant A) Enzymes

How do enzymes lower the activation energy of a chemical reaction? Enzymes lower activation energy by stabilizing the transition state and altering the reaction mechanism.

Enzymes act as catalysts – what does that mean? It means enzymes speed up reactions by lowering activation energy without being consumed.

Which statement is true regarding enzymes? A) They are consumed in reactions B) They lower activation energy C) They increase equilibrium constant D) They raise activation energy B) They lower activation energy

In the catalytic triad, what is the role of the serine residue? The serine residue acts as a nucleophile in the catalytic triad.

Which of the following are ways that enzymes act to increase the rate of a chemical reaction? A) Lowering activation energy B) Consuming reactants C) Stabilizing transition state D) Increasing equilibrium constant A) Lowering activation energy, C) Stabilizing transition state

Which of the following affect enzyme activity? A) Temperature B) pH C) Substrate concentration D) All of the above D) All of the above

What role do enzymes play in living things and what affects their function? Enzymes catalyze reactions necessary for life, and their function is affected by temperature, pH, and substrate concentration.

How do enzymes catalyze a reaction? Enzymes catalyze a reaction by lowering activation energy and stabilizing the transition state.

What changes to the environment can affect the activity of enzymes? Changes in temperature, pH, and substrate concentration can affect enzyme activity.

Which two of the following are correct about the catalytic function of enzymes? A) They are consumed in reactions B) They lower activation energy C) They increase equilibrium constant D) They stabilize transition state B) They lower activation energy, D) They stabilize transition state

How can an enzyme lower the activation energy barrier? An enzyme can lower the activation energy barrier by stabilizing the transition state and altering the reaction mechanism.

Why enzymes are necessary for many cellular reactions? Enzymes are necessary because they catalyze reactions essential for cellular functions and life processes.

What is the primary function of enzymes? The primary function of enzymes is to catalyze reactions by lowering activation energy.

What is the general function of enzymes within a cell? The general function of enzymes within a cell is to catalyze biochemical reactions.

Which statement describes enzymes? Enzymes are biological catalysts that speed up reactions by lowering activation energy.

Changes in which of the following can affect activity of enzymes? A) Temperature B) pH C) Substrate concentration D) All of the above D) All of the above

Which of the following factors can affect enzyme activity? A) Temperature B) pH C) Substrate concentration D) All of the above D) All of the above

Enzymes have the ability to..? Enzymes have the ability to lower activation energy and increase reaction rates.

How do enzymes control chemical reactions in the body? Enzymes control reactions by lowering activation energy and increasing reaction rates.

What determines if an enzyme can function in a reaction? The enzyme's active site and environmental conditions determine its function.