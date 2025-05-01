IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method established in 1919 for naming organic molecules to avoid confusion from inconsistent common names.

Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the basis for basic naming rules.

Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, which determines the root name in systematic nomenclature.

Substituent A branch or group attached to the main carbon chain, requiring specific location numbers in the molecule's name.

Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines the molecule's suffix and chemical reactivity.

Prefix A modifier indicating the number of identical substituents, such as di-, tri-, or tetra-, used in systematic names.