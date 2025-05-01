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IUPAC Nomenclature A systematic method established in 1919 for naming organic molecules to avoid confusion from inconsistent common names. Alkane A saturated hydrocarbon containing only single bonds between carbon atoms, serving as the basis for basic naming rules. Parent Chain The longest continuous chain of carbon atoms in a molecule, which determines the root name in systematic nomenclature. Substituent A branch or group attached to the main carbon chain, requiring specific location numbers in the molecule's name. Functional Group A specific group of atoms within a molecule that determines the molecule's suffix and chemical reactivity. Prefix A modifier indicating the number of identical substituents, such as di-, tri-, or tetra-, used in systematic names. Suffix The ending part of a molecule's name, determined by the main functional group, indicating the molecule's class. Alkyl Group A group derived from an alkane by removing one hydrogen, named with a -yl ending, such as methyl or ethyl. Locant A number assigned to a carbon atom in the parent chain to specify the position of a substituent or functional group. Alphabetical Order The rule for listing substituents in a molecule's name, ignoring numerical prefixes, to ensure consistency. Common Name A traditional, non-systematic name for a molecule, often based on arbitrary or historical references. Hyphen A punctuation mark used to separate numbers from letters in systematic names, ensuring clarity in structure. Comma A punctuation mark used to separate multiple numbers in a molecule's name, especially for locants. Root Name The base part of a molecule's name, derived from the number of carbons in the parent chain, such as meth-, eth-, or prop-.
IUPAC Naming definitions
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IUPAC Naming
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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Alkyl Groups
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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