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Carbohydrate A molecule composed of carbon and water in a fixed ratio, serving as a fundamental energy source in living organisms. Monosaccharide The simplest unit of sugar, featuring a general formula of CH2O repeated n times, where n is 3 or greater. Saccharide A term used interchangeably with sugar and carbohydrate, referring to molecules built from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen. Aldose A sugar molecule containing an aldehyde functional group, typically located at the terminal carbon. Ketose A sugar molecule containing a ketone functional group, always positioned at least on the second carbon. Stereoisomer A molecule sharing the same formula and connectivity as another but differing in the spatial arrangement of atoms. Epimer A stereoisomer of a sugar that differs from another only at a single chiral center. Chiral Center A carbon atom bonded to four distinct groups, giving rise to non-superimposable mirror images. Fischer Projection A two-dimensional representation used to depict the stereochemistry of sugars, highlighting chiral centers. IHD A measure of unsaturation in a molecule, indicating the presence of rings or double bonds. Triose A monosaccharide containing three carbon atoms, representing the smallest possible sugar. Tetrose A monosaccharide containing four carbon atoms, named using pre-IUPAC conventions. Pentose A monosaccharide with a five-carbon backbone, commonly found in biological systems. Hexose A monosaccharide with six carbon atoms, including important sugars like glucose.
Monosaccharide definitions
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Monosaccharide
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