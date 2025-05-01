Carbohydrate A molecule composed of carbon and water in a fixed ratio, serving as a fundamental energy source in living organisms.

Monosaccharide The simplest unit of sugar, featuring a general formula of CH2O repeated n times, where n is 3 or greater.

Saccharide A term used interchangeably with sugar and carbohydrate, referring to molecules built from carbon, hydrogen, and oxygen.

Aldose A sugar molecule containing an aldehyde functional group, typically located at the terminal carbon.

Ketose A sugar molecule containing a ketone functional group, always positioned at least on the second carbon.

Stereoisomer A molecule sharing the same formula and connectivity as another but differing in the spatial arrangement of atoms.