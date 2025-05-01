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Alcohol Functional group with an -OH attached to a carbon, prioritized highest in alkane nomenclature. Modifier Suffix or prefix added to a root name to indicate the presence and position of a functional group. Priority Order of importance assigned to functional groups when numbering a carbon chain for naming. Root Main part of a compound's name indicating the length of the carbon chain. Old School Method Naming style placing location numbers before the root, such as '1-pentene'. New School Method Naming style inserting location numbers within the root, like 'pent-1-ene', for clarity. Double Bond Two shared pairs of electrons between carbons, indicated by 'ene' in nomenclature. Alkane Hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as the base for naming derivatives. Alkene Hydrocarbon containing at least one double bond, affecting the compound's name. Numbering Assignment of numbers to carbon atoms to indicate positions of functional groups or bonds. Functional Group Specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic reactions. Suffix Ending added to a root name to indicate the main functional group present. Position Specific carbon atom in a chain where a functional group or bond is located. Clarity Ensuring each modifier's location is unambiguous in a compound's name, especially with multiple groups.
Naming Alcohols definitions
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Naming Alcohols
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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Naming Amines
4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 1 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 2 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 3 of 4
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4. Alkanes and Cycloalkanes - Part 4 of 4
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