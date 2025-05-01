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Naming Alcohols definitions

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  • Alcohol
    Functional group with an -OH attached to a carbon, prioritized highest in alkane nomenclature.
  • Modifier
    Suffix or prefix added to a root name to indicate the presence and position of a functional group.
  • Priority
    Order of importance assigned to functional groups when numbering a carbon chain for naming.
  • Root
    Main part of a compound's name indicating the length of the carbon chain.
  • Old School Method
    Naming style placing location numbers before the root, such as '1-pentene'.
  • New School Method
    Naming style inserting location numbers within the root, like 'pent-1-ene', for clarity.
  • Double Bond
    Two shared pairs of electrons between carbons, indicated by 'ene' in nomenclature.
  • Alkane
    Hydrocarbon with only single bonds, serving as the base for naming derivatives.
  • Alkene
    Hydrocarbon containing at least one double bond, affecting the compound's name.
  • Numbering
    Assignment of numbers to carbon atoms to indicate positions of functional groups or bonds.
  • Functional Group
    Specific group of atoms within a molecule responsible for characteristic reactions.
  • Suffix
    Ending added to a root name to indicate the main functional group present.
  • Position
    Specific carbon atom in a chain where a functional group or bond is located.
  • Clarity
    Ensuring each modifier's location is unambiguous in a compound's name, especially with multiple groups.