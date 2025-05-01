Alcohol Functional group with an -OH attached to a carbon, prioritized highest in alkane nomenclature.

Modifier Suffix or prefix added to a root name to indicate the presence and position of a functional group.

Priority Order of importance assigned to functional groups when numbering a carbon chain for naming.

Root Main part of a compound's name indicating the length of the carbon chain.

Old School Method Naming style placing location numbers before the root, such as '1-pentene'.

New School Method Naming style inserting location numbers within the root, like 'pent-1-ene', for clarity.