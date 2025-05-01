Newman Projection A visualization method showing the spatial arrangement of groups around a sigma bond by looking straight down the bond axis.

Sigma Bond A single covalent bond allowing free rotation, central to analyzing conformational changes in molecules.

Conformer A spatial arrangement of atoms resulting from rotation around a single bond, each with distinct energy and stability.

Dihedral Angle The angle between two largest groups on adjacent carbons, determining the relative orientation and stability of conformers.

Eclipsed Conformation A structure where groups on adjacent carbons overlap perfectly, resulting in highest energy and lowest stability.

Gauche Conformation A staggered arrangement with a 60° dihedral angle, where large groups are adjacent but not overlapping, yielding intermediate energy.