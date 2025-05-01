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Newman Projections definitions

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  • Newman Projection
    A visualization method showing the spatial arrangement of groups around a sigma bond by looking straight down the bond axis.
  • Sigma Bond
    A single covalent bond allowing free rotation, central to analyzing conformational changes in molecules.
  • Conformer
    A spatial arrangement of atoms resulting from rotation around a single bond, each with distinct energy and stability.
  • Dihedral Angle
    The angle between two largest groups on adjacent carbons, determining the relative orientation and stability of conformers.
  • Eclipsed Conformation
    A structure where groups on adjacent carbons overlap perfectly, resulting in highest energy and lowest stability.
  • Gauche Conformation
    A staggered arrangement with a 60° dihedral angle, where large groups are adjacent but not overlapping, yielding intermediate energy.
  • Anti Conformation
    A staggered arrangement with a 180° dihedral angle, placing large groups as far apart as possible for maximum stability.
  • Energy Diagram
    A plot showing how the energy of a molecule changes as the dihedral angle varies from 0° to 360°.
  • Stability
    A measure of how favorable a conformation is, with lower energy conformers being more favored.
  • Steric Repulsion
    The destabilizing effect caused by bulky groups being close together, increasing energy due to electron cloud overlap.
  • Staggered Conformation
    A general arrangement where groups on adjacent carbons are positioned to minimize overlap, enhancing stability.
  • Ethyl Group
    A two-carbon substituent often used in Newman projections to illustrate the effects of group size on energy.
  • Bond Rotation
    The movement around a sigma bond that leads to different spatial arrangements and energy levels.
  • Overlapping Groups
    A situation in Newman projections where substituents on adjacent carbons occupy the same spatial region, increasing energy.
  • Y-Axis
    The vertical axis on an energy diagram representing the relative energy or stability of conformers.