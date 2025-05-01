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Newman Projection A visualization method showing the spatial arrangement of groups around a sigma bond by looking straight down the bond axis. Sigma Bond A single covalent bond allowing free rotation, central to analyzing conformational changes in molecules. Conformer A spatial arrangement of atoms resulting from rotation around a single bond, each with distinct energy and stability. Dihedral Angle The angle between two largest groups on adjacent carbons, determining the relative orientation and stability of conformers. Eclipsed Conformation A structure where groups on adjacent carbons overlap perfectly, resulting in highest energy and lowest stability. Gauche Conformation A staggered arrangement with a 60° dihedral angle, where large groups are adjacent but not overlapping, yielding intermediate energy. Anti Conformation A staggered arrangement with a 180° dihedral angle, placing large groups as far apart as possible for maximum stability. Energy Diagram A plot showing how the energy of a molecule changes as the dihedral angle varies from 0° to 360°. Stability A measure of how favorable a conformation is, with lower energy conformers being more favored. Steric Repulsion The destabilizing effect caused by bulky groups being close together, increasing energy due to electron cloud overlap. Staggered Conformation A general arrangement where groups on adjacent carbons are positioned to minimize overlap, enhancing stability. Ethyl Group A two-carbon substituent often used in Newman projections to illustrate the effects of group size on energy. Bond Rotation The movement around a sigma bond that leads to different spatial arrangements and energy levels. Overlapping Groups A situation in Newman projections where substituents on adjacent carbons occupy the same spatial region, increasing energy. Y-Axis The vertical axis on an energy diagram representing the relative energy or stability of conformers.
Newman Projections definitions
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